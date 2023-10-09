Starfield players are losing all entire items thanks to a bug Fallout fixed years ago

Starfield players are falling victim to a bug that wipes out all their items stored in certain homes, and it’s actually an issue the Bethesda title’s predecessor, Fallout 4, managed to prevent nearly a decade ago.

The Mercury Tower Penthouse in New Atlantis and The Well Apartment in The Well are the two homes affected by this bug. It happens because they’re located in overworld areas that revert to their default state when players finish specific missions and questlines. The reset in New Atlantis is triggered when players wrap up the UC Vanguard questline, impacting the penthouse. Similarly, The Well Apartment resets when players finish a quest nearby.

Both are part of the overworld map and so lose all stored items and furniture. Other homes in Starfield are housed in instanced areas instead and don’t seem to be impacted.

The community is incredibly frustrated. One player who lost thousands of items said, “Can’t imagine how they were able to mess up this mechanic since it worked in Fallout 4 almost 10 years ago.” This sentiment was shared by many others, who described it as “dumb” and “baffling.”

For now, hold off decorating or storing items in The Mercury Tower Penthouse and The Well Apartment until the issue is fixed, but players aren’t holding their breath.

“Not sure how many times It needs to be said. We need quality-of-life and bug updates as soon as possible,” said one Starfield player. “They said they are working on a big patch, but man are they slow. We are over a month in and we still did not have a patch which fixes more than five things. This game needs fixes,” added another.

The last Starfield patch was released on Monday, Sep. 25, and the game’s next big content update is expected to drop sometime in the coming weeks.

About the author