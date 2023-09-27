Starfield: How to make money from Outposts

Outposts are an optional part of Starfield that work to gather resources and act as a terrestrial home base away from your ship. Though resources are typically used to fulfill research and crafting orders, you can also flip more exotic inorganic materials for money.

In order to build an outpost in Starfield, all you need to do is settle on a planet and plant an Outpost Beacon. From here, the outpost will be permanently marked on your map and you will be given a range of options.

Before starting this venture, you should upgrade your Planetary Habitation and Outpost Engineering Skills to give you the most options.

How to make Credits from outposts in Starfield

To make money off your outposts in Starfield, you can sell inorganic materials pulled up by your extractor to vendors. Though most resources you find will be common or uncommon, exotic resources can sell for very high amounts to vendors.

Outpost Beacons can be placed by opening your Hand Scanner once you’ve landed on a planet | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to start your money-making scheme in Starfield, you should find a resource-rich planet or moon. Bessel III-B is one of the best spots to create an outpost in the entirety of Starfield. Next, land on your location and lay down the foundations of your outpost with an Outpost Beacon and extractor.

An extractor will passively mine nearby resources for you, eliminating the need for you to meticulously comb through the planet with your laser cutter. Finally, the Transfer Container is an essential mechanic of your outpost to make your operation efficient. This construction allows resources earned from your outposts to go directly to your ship’s cargo.

Extractors and Transfer Containers can both be built after establishing your Outpost | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even if you are in deep space, the Transfer Container will automatically send you your outpost’s haul. If you end up with multiple outposts that yield high results, you might want to invest in a ship with large amounts of cargo.

You should also get crew members such as Heller and Supervisor Lin at your outpost to better the efficiency of your extractors.

From here, all you need to do is rake in the rewards and ensure you offload your materials to some of the many Starfield vendors before you ship cargo fills up.

