Starfield: How to get the Experimental Nishina Spacesuit

There are more spacesuits in Starfield than you can shake a stick at, but as is the case with almost every game Bethesda has ever made, many of the best options are off the beaten path. The Experimental Nishina Spacesuit is one of the best options out there for planetary exploration, but you’ll have to jump through quite a few hoops to get to it.

Luckily, once you know what to do, the actual process isn’t particularly difficult, just quite long. As long as you keep these instructions in mind, you’ll be well on your way to securing your prize when the time comes.

Where to find the Experimental Nishina Spacesuit in Starfield

This one isn’t available until the late game. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to find the Experimental Nishina Spacesuit until fairly late in Starfield’s main story. It’s one of the two potential rewards for the quest Entangled, which, depending on the order you tackle the final batch of missions, could possibly be the second to last quest in the game.

Entangled sees you touching down on an embattled Nishina laboratory in pursuit of one of your final Artifacts, but as usual, there’s a twist. As a result of the experimentation Nishina has been doing on the Artifact, the lab is colliding with a counterpart from an alternate universe, and it’s your job to venture into the heart of the laboratory and shut the experiment down, all while switching between both universes.

Is it a shameless ripoff of the masterful Effect and Cause level from Titanfall 2? Absolutely. Is it still fun? You bet.

The core dilemma comes from choosing which universe to preserve at the end, which is determined entirely by the universe you’re in when you retrieve the Artifact. There’s your original universe, in which everyone except an engineer named Rafael has survived the experiment going wrong, and the parallel universe, where the opposite is true.

There’s no right answer here, as it’s yet another of Starfield’s moral dilemmas, but to get the spacesuit you need to oblige Director Patel’s request and save the original universe. If you do, Director Patel will give you the spacesuit out of gratitude and you can pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

While its stats are on the high end and it comes with superior defense against alien creatures (which really would have come in handy during that entire quest), visually it’s just another generic spacesuit. If you’re looking for style turn elsewhere, but otherwise, you’re free to enjoy the latest scientific advancement in cutting-edge defense.

