Starfield: How to delete Outposts

You might be considering deleting an Outpost in Starfield, if you placed them without proper research at the start of your journey.

Depending on your resource preferences, you’ll want to choose the best planet for your Outpost, and you may need to delete old ones to make room for new Outposts.

Deleting Outposts in Starfield is a simple process, and it takes only a minute or two after you satisfy all the conditions. The way you placed and built your base in Starfield will also have a vital role in the process since you’ll need to land on the planet that houses your Outpost to delete it.

How can you delete an Outpost in Starfield?

Parting ways with an Outpost can be difficult in Starfield, especially if it happens to be your first one. When I first started playing Starfield, I built Outposts with little consideration and eventually clogged my Outpost limit.

After realizing that some of my Outposts weren’t pulling their weight and preventing me from building new ones, I decided to visit their respective planets and destroy Outposts in Starfield.

Land on the planet with the Outpost you’d like to delete. Find your Outpost Beacon and go near it. Use the Outpost Beacon’s textbox panel and look for the Rename option. Under the Rename option, there will be a Delete option: Remove Outpost. Choose Remove Outpost by holding down the Rename Keybind and confirm your decision to delete your Starfield Outpost.

The interactive buttons will appear when you approach your Outpost Beacon in Starfield. Make sure to disable scan mode if the hotkeys don’t appear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Confirm your selection to delete your Starfield Outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Do you get refunded when you delete an Outpost in Starfield?

Yes, when you delete an Outpost in Starfield, you’ll receive back its full building cost. This makes removing Outposts a great way to get back materials, essentially helping you with the costs of building a new one.

Should you delete Outposts in Starfield?

If you’re running low on materials or have plans to build a new Outpost in Starfield, you can delete an old Outpost to make room. I recommend deleting Outposts when you reach the maximum number of Outposts you can have in Starfield.

Without any skills, you can have a maximum of eight Outposts in Starfield, and this number can go up to 24.

