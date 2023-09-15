Starfield: How to complete the Tapping the Grid mission

Tapping the Grid is one of the earliest side quests you can undertake in Starfield. It takes place in The Well district of New Atlantis and is given to you by a woman named Louisa Reyez.

Reyez contracts you to take a look at some junction boxes that are not receiving power, creating some problems in The Well. During Tapping the Grid, your main tasks will involve going from box to box and relaying what you find back to Reyez. While this seems easy enough, the lack of a surface map in Starfield can make locating the junction boxes quite difficult.

Finding the first set of Junction Boxes in The Well

After you are done speaking with Louisa Reyez in The Well, you will be sent to find your first junction box. The Well can be somewhat of a maze, so always make sure you’re looking for any alternate routes to get to your destination. There are staircases and other means of traversal located in random places across the area.

Your first junction box is located near the UC Surplus building, which is easy enough to find. Flip the switch on the wall to the right of the surplus building door and then go to the next quest marker that appears.

Jake’s bar is the focal point for a couple of junction boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second junction box is right near a bar called Jake’s. This is on the ground floor of The Well. The box is located at the top of the stairs near the soccer field outside of the bar. Head up the stairs, take a right, and then activate the yellow box switch on the wall next to the door. Go through the door, climb up more stairs, and then flip the junction box switch behind a door.

Your third junction box for this quest is on the ground floor of The Well. Go down the stairs you just came up and get back to Jake’s.

Related: Best Starfield ships, ranked

The junction box is located right down the alley near the bar’s entrance. Flip the switch, and then make your way to the fourth and final junction box.

Solving the switch box puzzle

The junction boxes you need to activate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlike the previous junction boxes, your fourth will require a bit of finesse to activate. At the quest marker for the fourth junction box, you will be in an office with four different switch boxes standing up on poles. This is located up some stairs need the Trade Authority building.

In order to get to the fourth box, you need to solve the switch puzzle with the four boxes on the poles. This is done by making the four lights above the boxes all turn green. To do this, you simply need to turn off the first, third, and fourth boxes (from left to right). This will make all four lights turn green, opening the door to the fourth junction box. Flip it, and then return to Louisa Reyez back on the ground floor of The Well.

Wrapping up Tapping the Grid

When you return to Reyez, you technically have completed the Tapping the Grid quest. However, another quest, called Alternating Currents, will begin immediately after you see the completion box for Tapping the Grid.

We have a separate guide on that quest if you want a walkthrough for it.

About the author