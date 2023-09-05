Starfield: How to complete the Out on a Limb mission

New Atlantis and its tree population have a shaky relationship in Starfield. Kelton Frush wants to take the necessary measures but he needs more information, marking the start of the Out on a Limb mission in Starfield.

To complete Out on a Limb in Starfield, you’ll be asked to reach out to one of Kelton’s old colleagues, Emilio. The two haven’t been the best of friends lately, so Emilio will have some tasks of his own before he can consider helping you, or so he thinks.

Players are required to complete the “A Tree Grows in New Atlantis” quest before they can start the Out on a Limb mission in Starfield.

Starfield Out on a Limb mission walkthrough

The Out on a Limb mission is one of the easier ones in Starfield if you know your way around the dialogue options. Saying the right words can save you from doing ground work, and that was what I eventually avoided during my playthrough.

Visit the Commercial District of New Atlantis and speak to Kelton to start the quest. Make your way to Emilio, who will be near the MAST building in New Atlantis. Emilio will ask you to delete personnel files in exchange for his research. While you can fulfill his request, there will be an option to persuade him as well. Choose the following dialogue options to persuade Emilio so he can hand over his research. “Kelton Frush asked me to get some data from you.” “[Empath] I know how you feel. This is frustrating for you, but you need to do the right thing here. It’ll be cathartic.” A secondary dialogue option will also allow you to reach the same result. “Kelton says this isn’t about him. Lives could be at stake.” “Fine, I’m in” OR “That sounds shady. I don’t want anything to do with it.” “[Persuade] How about you just give me Kelton’s data now, and we skip the rest.” Upon completing the dialogue in the fourth or fifth steps, a Persuasion skill check will take place and if you’ve passed some other dialogue checks before this, you can use Starfield’s auto-persuade feature. Once you get the files from Emilio, take them back to Kelton to complete the Out on a Limb mission in Starfield.

You can find Kelton Flush in Commercial District, New Atlantis. Screenshot by Dot Esports Check the surroundings of the MAST building in New Atlantis to find Emilio in Starfield. Screenshot by Dot Esports

During my first encounter with Emilio, I chose to help him out since I felt bad for him. The file deletion process turned out to be longer than I could endure, however, so I reloaded my save before meeting him and decided to persuade him to give up his research.

About the author