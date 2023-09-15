Starfield: How to complete the Loose Ends mission

Neon is home to bright lights, loud music, and an elaborate web of organized crime—hence you get the Loose Ends mission.

From the moment you first arrive in Neon, you’ll encounter an NPC being arrested by guards for failing a contraband checkpoint. This in turn begins the quest Loose Ends, which leads to a whole mess of criminal involvement.

How to start the mission Loose Ends in Starfield

Starting this mission is a piece of cake, you literally just have to travel to Neon. In case you haven’t been, Neon is the only landing point on Volii Alpha, an ocean planet within the Volii System (located two systems to the right of Alpha Centauri).

Upon landing in Neon and approaching the main entrance, you will see two guards apprehending a man on his knees, who is insisting he “didn’t do it,” whatever “it” is. This man is Neshar, and witnessing his arrest will automatically begin the mission Loose Ends.

what exactly are “sniffers?” Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Starfield: Loose Ends mission walkthrough

After Neshar is arrested, you will be given the mission Loose Ends, and your first task will be to visit Neshar in jail. You will get a marker that leads you right to his cell, and activating the cell door will start a conversation with him.

Loyal to the end. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Neshar will explain that he is technically guilty, but also technically not—it’s complicated. What he is really concerned about is that you deliver a mystery shipment to his employer, Yannick. Apparently, this employer is not to be crossed, and Neshar desperately wants to make it clear that he is still loyal despite his arrest. Agree to help Neshar to progress the mission.

Find the package in Sleepcrate C-153

Neshar will share the location and password to enter his Sleepcrate in which the shipment owed to Yannick is stored. Follow the mission marker to make your way to the Sleepcrate Manager. Upon speaking with her, you will have dialogue options to request access to Neshar’s Sleepcrate, and you will automatically give the correct password—you don’t have to remember what Neshar told you.

She seems like she could use a Sleepcrate herself. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Enter Neshar’s Sleepcrate and search the only container within. You will find Neshar’s Package in the container, and the mission will update with a marker to deliver the package to Yannick.

The marker leads you to Legrande’s Liquors, and Yannick is within at the main counter. At first he will tell you off, assuming you are an undercover guard—however, selecting any dialogue option that mentions the package will change his tune. Yannick will praise Neshar’s loyalty and your competence, and then say there is a job he needs done if you’re interested.

Charming often means dangerous. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Deal with Felix Sadler

The job Yannick wants done is the removal of his other employee, Felix, who apparently makes Neshar look like a genius. Yannick does not trust Felix to remain out of trouble or tight lipped, so he wants you to get rid of him by whatever means necessary.

At this point you’ll get a new marker that leads you to a warehouse where Felix is being kept prisoner by Seokguh Syndicate members. To reach Felix, you must take out the Syndicate thugs, with whom peace is not an option. The fight shouldn’t be difficult, as there’s only a handful of enemies and they are not tremendously well armed.

After dealing with the gang members, speak with Felix. He will be happy to hear that Yannick sent you, thinking he is being rescued. Poor Felix. What happens to Felix is up to you, but it didn’t even require a Persuasion attempt to get him to leave the planet when I dealt with him. He understands the gravity of his situation pretty well. You can also kill him if you want. Whatever option you choose doesn’t affect the quest.

Poor Felix. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Return to Yannick

Yannick doesn’t care and doesn’t ask specifics about Felix’s fate—so long as you assure him that Felix won’t be a problem anymore, Yannick is happy. At this point, Loose Ends will be completed, but Yannick points out that with Neshar and Felix gone, he no longer has any business partners. This opening is the perfect opportunity for the player to get their hands dirty if they so choose, and the mission Fishy Business will automatically be started.

About the author