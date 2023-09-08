How to complete The Boot mission in Starfield

The Boot is a side mission in Starfield revolving around getting rid of a pair of troublesome boots that have been giving bad luck to those who wear them. Not only that, but they mysteriously keep finding their way back to the original store. Because of this, you are given very specific instructions on what to do with the boots to make sure they never return.

Beginning The Boot mission in Starfield

To start the mission, go to the UC Surplus store in The Well in the city of New Atlantis, found on planet Jemison. This is the first planet you’ll explore in Starfield, so it’s easy to find. From the main spaceport area, take an elevator down to the Well and head over to UC Surplus.

Head to the elevator to go to The Well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the mission, you’ll need to enter the store and wait for the owner—Antonio Bianchi—to finish a conversation with another character about the boots in question. The character is returning the boots to Antonio because of the bad luck that follows the wearer around, making it the third time they’ve returned to him.

Once the conversation is over, approach Antonio and select the dialogue option referring to the odd discussion you overheard. Antonio will then explain the situation with the boots and tell you that no matter how hard he tries, they always find their way back to him. Destroying them never works and trying to sell them backfires every time, so Antonio concocts a particular plan in an attempt to be rid of the boots for good.

Antonio will ask if you can dispose of the boots by flying to the far corner of the galaxy and storing them in a safe place at The Den—a bar in the Wolf system—so that he knows exactly where they are.

Getting to The Den

From Jemison, fly out to the Wolf system and you will immediately see the Den straight ahead of you. Dock your ship, board The Den and keep walking past the ship services technician and the yellow Trade Authority kiosk until you see UC Vanguard member Rayna Marquez. Turn into the doorway on the right, near where she is standing. You will see a large storage container with the blue mission marker on it.

Head to the Wolf System to find The Den. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Selling or storing the boots

As you approach the container, a ship tech called Conrad will stop you and offer to buy the boots from you for 500 credits. You can do this if you so wish (though technically you are dooming poor Conrad to endless bad luck), or you can complete your mission as intended. The monetary reward is much more significant if you place the boots in the crate, as Antonio will reward you with 2,000 credits for your troubles.

You can try and get both the 500 credits from Conrad along with the 2,000 credits from Antonio by successfully lying or persuading him that you definitely put the boots in the crate. He will tell you that he sees a bad luck rain cloud over your head if you return after selling the boots, so you will need a significantly high level in the Persuasion skill to get one over on him.

If you want to give this a try, go to the Social tab on the skills menu and upgrade your Persuasion ability, as each rank increases your chances of succeeding when trying to persuade someone, and therefore increase the chance of Antonio believing you.

Returning to Antonio

No matter what you choose to do, you will have to report back to Antonio and let him know that the boots have been taken care of. If you delivered them as per your promise, Antonio will immediately tell you that he no longer sees the rain cloud of bad luck over your head and give you your 2,000 credits as a reward. If you sold the boots, he will not be so easily fooled.

Antonio isn’t so easily fooled. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to be absolutely certain that you’ll get the most credits out of this mission without having to spend skill points on the Persuasion skill, then we would recommend simply delivering the boots as per Antonio’s request. You might end up walking away with only a quarter of the credits that you can get from following Antonio’s instructions otherwise.

Either way, this Starfield mission will be complete once you return to Antonio.

