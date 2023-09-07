Starfield CJ’s Store location guide

Starfield has a lot of different stores to check out across the galaxy, but if you’re looking for something healthy then there is no better place to check out than CJ’s.

Open 49 hours, CJ’s is your go-to place at any time of the day if you’re feeling peckish or looking to cook something divine. I know when I was starting Starfield and looking for vegetables I quickly found CJ’s and it solved many of my problems. If you’re not convinced CJ’s is one of the best shops in Starfield here is all the info you need about where to find it and what it may sell.

Where is CJ’s store in Starfield?

Here is the front of CJ’s shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Reaching CJ’s shop is extremely simple and can be done pretty much from the very beginning of your time playing Starfield. If you’re looking to pay the store a visit here is a simple step-by-step guide to get there.

First, travel to Jemison’s Residential District.

If you’ve landed anywhere nearby on Jemison such as The Lodge or New Atlantis you can simply use the train to travel there.

Once you’re at the Residential District simply head straight ahead and continue down the left side of Centaurian Arsenal .

. You should be able to see CJ’s store signage now so simply continue forward until you reach the door that will be on your right.

To make things more simple, here is a video to help guide you straight to the door from the Residential District train stop.

Here’s how to reach CJ’s store in Starfield. Video by Dot Esports

What does CJ sell in Starfield?

Curtis Julian, or as you might know them, CJ sells all kinds of aid items in Starfield. This makes his store a great place for food when cooking or looking for something to take on the go when heading out on missions.

Some of these items you might be chasing include the following:

Butter

Carrot

Celery

Lettuce

Grapes

Lemons

Onion

Milk

Peach

Pears

Tomato

While these are some of the popular items, there is a lot more to see at CJ’s so be sure to check it out on your adventure. Remember that stores in Starfield rotate their offerings so if CJ doesn’t have one of these items right now for you, later in your adventure be sure to check back as he may have received new stock.

About the author