Starfield building shaders issue, explained

Starfield’s file size is a testament to its wide galaxy that continues to expand.

With 1,000 of planets generating in the background, Starfield’s system requirements make modest gaming PCs think twice about their existence. Even players with capable rigs can run into errors while loading into Starfield, and the building shaders issue has affected many during the game’s launch.

While setting the game up, you’ll be required to load/build shaders and there are around 7,000 of them. The loading speeds will depend on your graphics card, but the process shouldn’t take forever. If you’ve been waiting for more than 15 to 20 minutes, trying to build shaders, you’re most probably affected by the building shaders error in Starfield.

The building shaders issue in Starfield generally happens when the process gets interrupted due to a corrupted file. There are a few ways to fix this and here are all of them.

How to fix the building shaders error in Starfield

You can try the following solutions to fix the building shaders error in Starfield. Ideally, a follow-up patch by Bethesda should solve this issue in the future, but for the time being, alternative solution methods will have to do for Starfield fans.

1) Force recompile shaders

Forcing shaders to recompile in Starfield was discovered as a fix to the building shaders error by a community member. This method requires players to delete their already existing caches, forcing the game to build them again.

In addition to fixing the building shaders error, some players also reported performance gains after trying out the fix.

Close Starfield

For NVIDIA users: Navigate to the directory “%LOCALAPPDATA%\NVIDIA\DXCache”

For AMD users: Navigate to the directory “%LOCALAPPDATA%\AMD\DxCache”

Delete all files inside “DxCache.”

Navigate to “%LOCALAPPDATA%\Starfield\” and delete Pipeline.cache as well.

After clearing the directories above, Starfield will compile its shaders again. The second loading process should help players who have been stuck on shader compilation while launching Starfield.

2) Verify the integrity of Starfield’s game files

Verifying in-game files is an excellent feature on Steam that allows players to check for corrupted files. The building shaders error can also appear due to damaged files, and the following process will allow you to check whether that’s the case.

Open the Xbox app.

Choose Starfield.

Select the three dots next to the Play button.

Choose Manage and navigate to the Files tab

Click on Verify and Repair.

If you’re on Steam:

Open Steam.

Navigate to your Library.

Right-click Starfield.

Choose Properties.

Head to Local Files.

Choose “Verify Integrity of Game Files.

Outdated GPU and other essential items can cause errors while loading shaders in Starfield. If this error persists, you should update all of your drivers before playing Starfield again.

Though I was able to load all shaders while launching Starfield, I had another weird bug that affected both my frames and sound experience. Starfield’s audio cutting out made the game unplayable for me, but updating my drivers was one of the fixes I tried, and it worked.

4) Restart and reinstall Starfield

A simple restart can fix all kinds of errors. But if it doesn’t seem to be doing anything for shaders that aren’t building, then you can also consider reinstalling Starfield.

Reinstalling Starfield should be considered a last resort. It’s technically a way to replace all game files in a single go.

About the author