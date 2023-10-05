6 ridiculous Starfield mods that bring silly to space

Bethesda’s games have a reputation in the modding community, with both Fallout and The Elder Scrolls series featuring mods that add outlandish comedy to these otherwise realistic worlds. Comedy mods are some of the most successful in large-scale RPGs, giving a new level of relevance to old games through social media reactions.

With Starfield, things are a bit different in the modding scene. Most of the mods currently focus on adding much-needed accessibility settings to the game. It’s likely we’ll see more comedic mods appear as Bethesda releases official Starfield mod tools next year. But until then, these are the best mods you can get if you want to be silly in space.

Starting out with Starfield mods

To install some of these mods, you’ll need to create a text file called StarfieldCustom.ini in C:\Users\[Your Username]\Documents\My Games\Starfield\ folder, then type the following text into the file:

[Archive]

bInvalidateOlderFiles=1

sResourceDataDirsFinal=

These mods will only work on the PC version of Starfield, and some may not work with the Windows Store version. Keep in mind that these mods are made by fans without official mod tools and may be unstable in-game.

Baby Vasco

Two of the ridiculous size options in the Baby Vasco mod. Image via TiberiusMars on Nexus Mods

One of the most recognizable companions, Vasco, has a large presence in Starfield’s story from the very start. They have the ability to pronounce a wide list of names in-game and recall some of the funniest lines in this space epic. It makes sense that most of Starfield’s funniest mods incorporate Vasco, but the silliest has to be Baby Vasco.

The Baby Vasco mod turns the giant robot into a tiny tin toy that can be scaled to your liking. Each of the heights correlates to a different stage of Vasco’s strangely human development stages. The mod goes one step further by allowing you to make Vasco microscopic.

If you want to install the mod for yourself, make sure to download it here, and once the file is extracted, simply place all three .txt files in the Documents\My Games\Starfield\ folder.

Activating the mod in-game requires opening the command window with the ` key and typing in “bat BabyVasco” to activate it before closing the command window again. The mod is a little unstable so you may need to redo these steps a couple of times. From there you can type bat AdultVasco, bat TeenVasco, bat InfantVasco, and bat ZygoteVasco into the command window to change size.

Hello Kitty Credstick

Show off your money in an over-the-top way using Hello Kitty credsticks. Image via ProfX66 on Nexus Mods.

This one-of-a-kind design turns the metallic, corporate-looking Credsticks into something much more interesting, featuring one of the most popular brands of all time. The Hello Kitty Credstick is exactly what it sounds like. An unofficial collaboration featuring a surprisingly stylish pink, white, and gold decal to the expensive sticks.

Installing the Hello Kitty credstick requires you to download it from here and extract the file to the Documents\My Games\Starfield\Data folder, make sure to overwrite if prompted.

Stormtrooper mods

Galactic Stormtrooper Voice Lines For UC Security and Galactic Empire Era Name Replacement

These silly stormtrooper mods are rather impressive. Video via Mantaliss on YouTube.

Fans have made quite a few comparisons between the worlds of Starfield and Star Wars that are both set across multiple worlds and emphasize tight-knit crews that help save the galaxy, fight large-scale battles, and discover the mysteries of space.

If you want to take that comparison to the next level, you can essentially get NPCs to roleplay using “Galactic Stormtrooper Voice Lines For UC Security” and “Galactic Empire Era Name Replacement.” They change written and spoken dialogue by changing keywords to fit this fantasy, and it works surprisingly well.

You can download the subtitle-based mod here, and the spoken Stormtrooper mod here. Installing these mods is as simple as extracting the Mod Data folder of each download to Documents\My Games\Starfield\ and overwriting if prompted.

Nerd emoji mods

Aluminium not aluumunuuum and (probable) Caffeine Molecule Fix

Some fans have a keen eye for errors that seem inconsequential to most but provide a high level of satisfaction to those who discover these tiny mistakes. The comedy of these mods lies in their subtlety and sheer existence to make the game ever so slightly different.

Firstly we have the “Aluminium not aluumunuuum” mod, which changes the spelling of the mineral to British English for those who want extra content in their game—aka the letter i. Then we have the biggest mod of them all, “(probable) Caffeine Molecule Fix,” which adds an extra line to whiteboards featuring the caffeine molecule to show a second double bond.

If you want to make your whiteboards more accurate, you can download the (probable) Caffeine Molecule Fix mod here and extract its contents to Documents\My Games\Starfield\, make sure to overwrite if prompted. The Aluminium not aluumunuuum mod can be downloaded from here and needs to be extracted to Documents\My Games\Starfield\Data.

