How to store items with companions in Starfield

Starfield follows in the footsteps of all Bethesda’s best games—you do not have to travel across the universe alone. There are tons of different companions available who can travel with you, aid in combat, and even become your spouse.

The best part, however, is that they can carry things for you.

Bethesda fans will know item weights can quickly add up in games like Starfield. You’ll want to (and should) loot everything you find when you’re new, but that will fairly quickly mean carrying more than you can handle. Enter companions, who can carry as much and sometimes more weight than the player, effectively doubling your capacity.

How to give items to companions in Starfield

The very first thing you’ll need is a companion, but Starfield is very forgiving in this sense. By the time you complete the intro mission you’ll have Vasco as a companion, and Sarah Morgan will be available when you first arrive at The Lodge.

To store items with your companion in Starfield, speak to them and select what will always be the first option, “Let’s trade gear.” This will bring up your companion’s inventory, meaning you can take items from them if you want—but right now, we want to store items, not take them.

Do you mind, Sarah? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply press Q on PC or LB on controller to switch to your own inventory. You’ll notice the inventory is now labelled simply as Inventory and no longer as your companion’s name. This means any item you select will move from your inventory to your companion’s.

You can store any Starfield items you like, and you can even select different Inventory sorting options, one of which is by weight, so you can get rid of those items that are bogging you down. In the Resources tab, there is an option to store all Resources with one button, so you don’t have to do it manually.

Do Starfield companions have a carry weight limit?

Companions do have their own weight limit just like your character does. If you try to store too much, that limit can be reached and you will be unable to store any more items with your companion until you take some off their hands.

Conveniently, in Starfield, you can actually see your companion’s carry limit, so you’ll know when it’s getting to be time to find a vendor or return to your ship’s Cargo Hold.

About the author