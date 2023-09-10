If you are looking at your inventory of weapons in Starfield and wishing there was a better way to tell them all apart, then I have good news for you. It is possible to change the name of your weapons in the game.

How to rename your weapons in Starfield

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Starfield names are nutty. There is no other way to say it. They are derived from the types of mods and perks that a weapon can be found with. As such, you end up with things like the “One Inch Punch Calibrated Razorback” that we will be using in our example. The good news is that you can change the names.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To change a weapon name in Starfield, all you need to do is visit a Weapon Workbench while the weapon is in your personal inventory. Interact with the Weapon Workbench to bring up the main modding menu, and in the bottom right of the screen, you will notice the “Rename” option. Hit the B button on the keyboard or the Y button on controller. A text box will appear, allowing you to delete the current name and add your new name.

So, to quickly recap:

Have the weapon in your own inventory

Visit a Weapon Workbench

Hit B on keyboard or Y on controller

Enter the new name

The job is done

Now you can name your weapons whatever you want, and instead of having to remember a name like the One Inch Punch Calibrated Razorback, you can just rename your weapon to The Raylan Givens because Justified is a great TV show.

This is surprisingly useful for keeping track of companion weapons. I like to hand companions my discarded weapons when I find something that is just cooler, so I will be able to find it very easily to give it to them. Then, I just interact with them to trade gear and give them the weapon. After that, while still within their Inventory menu, you can hit B on the keyboard or Y on the controller to “equip” the weapon. This will mean it gets equipped to your companion, and they will start using it.

If you are into the middle or end of the game and have noticed that your companions are not as impactful in combat as they used to be, it is likely that they are still using a very early game weapon.

The only bad news is that you cannot change melee weapon names. This is because melee weapons cannot be modded, so that is something of a developmental oversight, but hardly the end of the world.

About the author