How to remove weapon mods in Starfield

In Starfield, the weapons you pick and the mods you add to them are a big deal. Think of mods like special upgrades for your weapons.

As you travel through space and face different challenges, you might realize that a mod you added isn’t helping much. Or maybe you added one by mistake that doesn’t really match how you like to play.

Don’t stress! In Starfield, changing your weapon mods is easy. If you want to take off a mod or switch it with another one, you can do it without any trouble. It’s just like when you first added the mod. This means you can always make sure your weapon is set up just the way you like it, ready for any space adventure that comes your way.

Removing weapon mods in Starfield, explained

Taking off weapon mods in Starfield is a breeze. Just head to the weapon workbench, where you first added them. The steps are pretty much the same. Choose the weapon with the mod you want to take off, find the mod, pick ‘No Mod’ for that spot, make sure you have the required materials and then install it.

If you’d rather switch it out for a different mod, that works too. Either way, the old mod comes off.

Video by Dot Esports

Now, if you want to put that removed mod on a different weapon, you’ll need to go back to the weapon workbench. If the weapon already had that mod and you haven’t improved your Weapon Engineering skills enough, you might have to wait a bit before you can add it. Trust me, leveling up this skill is worth it. I think it’s one of the game’s best skills. So, if you haven’t focused on it yet, now’s a good time.

A quick note: if your weapon has a special perk that makes it Rare, Epic, or Legendary, you can’t take that off. It’s part of what makes that Starfield weapon unique, and it’s a permanent feature. Everything else is fair game.

