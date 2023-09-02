How to remove the Adoring Fan from your crew in Starfield

Have you made a terrible mistake in Starfield? Are you stuck with an Adoring Fan on your team after thinking, “it won’t be that bad”? Have no fear because we can show you how to get rid of the guy. Not all these options are as nice as others, so try not to be too cruel.

Kill the Adoring Fan

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are tired of benefitting from this parasocial relationship and are seeking a permanent solution to a temporary problem, you can kill the Adoring Fan. You need to go through a couple of dialogue options first, however. You cannot just shoot the Adoring Fan in the face and kill him, as he has certain protections that disable friendly fire on companions. To switch those off, follow these dialogue options:

Do you mind if I ask you some personal questions?

We need to talk about your fandom.

[Attack] It’s time for you to go. Permanently.

This will enable you to kill the Adoring Fan, doing away with him for good. It’s a bit harsh considering all the time you allowed his bluster to build your confidence, but who am I to judge?

Persuade him to leave

If you want him out but don’t want to kill him, you also have an option for that. Follow the same two options, but then tell him that you want him out and to “stop being a fan, period.” This will set you up for Persuasion, and you will need to successfully talk him out of the crew. Hopefully, you might have an auto-persuade stored to use against him. If not, do your best, although be prepared for the fact that you might fail the test.

I always find it best to just pick the lowest risk of failure that will still get me the points I need, so normally hovering around the +2 mark. It can also be a good idea to invest some skills in Persuasion if you really need to get rid of this dude but lack the courage to just murder him.

And that’s it. You can either do it the easy way or the hard way. Well, the hard way for him, potentially the enjoyable way for you. It should be noted that the Adoring Fan does have some useful skills in the early game, acting as a pretty good backpack thanks to this Weight Lighting skill. If you do get rid of him, you will also want to think about finding another companion to replace him.

How to make the Adoring Fan even more annoying

This might sound like a bad idea, and it is unless you do it to your friends when they are not around. If you are chilling at a friend’s house and they leave the room, interact with the Adoring Fan and ask to speak about their fandom. You can tell them to turn it up a notch by selecting the last dialogue option, and they will become even more overbearing.

After that, just go home and play your own game where the squeaky strains of his annoying voice shall not be present.

