How to level up fast in Starfield

Main story missions and side quests will get harder as you progress through Starfield. Encountering more powerful enemies will require you to gear up accordingly which you can mainly do through leveling up.

If you’re anything like me, you won’t like spending extra time to level up since the storyline will be long enough. Finding a way to level up fast in Starfield will be the key to keeping up with the game since you’ll always be ahead of the curve.

Fastest ways to level up in Starfield

1) Explore new galaxies and planets

Landing on a new planet will open a world of opportunities for grinding XP in Starfield. Scan every plant and animal you see around you while making sure that you battle everything that moves.

During my first hours, I set Starfield’s difficulty to Very Easy to farm monsters or any fauna that I could find. Given how easy it was to defeat creatures at this difficult level, it turned into an excellent way to level up quickly in Starfield.

2) Outpost crafting

I stumbled upon outpost crafting per a Starfield fan’s suggestion and it blew my mind. If you have the resources to engage in this method, it’s arguably the fastest way to farm XP in Starfield.

You’ll want to set up drills that produce Cobalt and Nickel so you can get Isocentered Magnets by crafting. The procedure itself will yield impressive amounts of experience, up to more than 5,000 XP when you completely set up the operation.

Considering you can also sell the magnets for profit, this method also works to earn money faster in Starfield.

3) Battle the Starborn

Another community suggestion opened my eyes to engaging in ship battles, especially with Starborns. For this method to work, you’ll need a Class B or C ship, preferably with upgraded weapons.

Image via Bethesda

Open up the map and locate level 75 planets. Start powering up the Grav Drive to Grav Jump in Starfield to locate Starborns. When you see one, take the fight to them and each ship will grant you 700 XP. Ecliptic and Vurun ships also yield decent XP, so you should also fight them whenever they show up.

4) Complete side quests

Sticking to the main story quests will be the first instinct of many Starfield players. While the main missions will do their best to keep you leveled up enough for what’s to come, you’ll feel your enemies get stronger over time.

When I first started feeling under-leveled in Starfield, I started doing more side quests and they got me back to speed in no time. To unlock more missions, you can join factions and start completing their quests.

5) Sleep to gain well-rested status

All the methods above will be even more impactful if you have a well-rested buff. This bonus grants players a 10 percent XP boost and you can unlock it by sleeping in Starfield.

