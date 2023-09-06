How to go to jail in Starfield

If you commit a crime in Starfield you can go to jail or resist arrest. While going to jail may seem purely negative, there is one upside to doing hard time in Starfield.

Long-time Bethesda players might remember very similar arrest mechanics from some of the studio’s previous games, including Fallout and Skyrim, with incarceration returning again in Starfield. Whether you want to jump-start a hidden faction quest line or simply see the inside of a jail cell, there are multiple ways to get arrested.

How to get arrested in Starfield

You can find yourself in jail on Cydonia, New Atlantis, Akila City, and other planets | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In order to go to jail and be arrested in Starfield, you will need to gain a bounty with the faction of your choice. Assaulting civilians, stealing, pickpocketing, and murder are all prime ways to quickly gain a bounty. If you decide to commit a more violent crime, it is essential you put away your weapon before the local authorities arrive to arrest you.

I recommend smuggling contraband. This is an incredibly easy way to end up arrested. You can pick up contraband such as Aurora in Neon and then travel into either the United Colonies or Freestar Collective starspace to get checked.

After you are caught with contraband, you will then be arrested.

If you are caught stealing in Starfield, you can always persuade the local authorities to let you off the hook if you just return the stolen materials. Note, this will not work every time and likely you will be put in jail at some point eventually.

Why should you get arrested in Starfield?

Your first bounty with the United Colonies will put you in front of Commander Ikande. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting arrested comes with its downsides, as you will lose several days in your jail cell and lose an amount of XP, though never enough to lose a level. If you get arrested by the United Colonies, however, it will jumpstart the Crimson Fleet faction questline.

Once you acquire a bounty and are arrested for the first time in UC territory, you will be detained and brought to Commander Ikande. Here, you will be offered a role in UC System Defense to become a mole inside the Fleet.

You can reject Commander Ikande’s offer and seek out the Crimson Fleet to join anyway, though you will lose access to the Burden of Proof quest.

