How to get Analgesic in Starfield

Crafting is an essential part of Starfield. Not all the items you need will come across your way as loot, and sometimes you’ll need to get your hands dirty and craft them yourself. If you’ve been looking to craft a Heal Paste, the shopping list for it includes an Analgesic and a Membrane.

Heal Paste is the go-to cure for frostbites, burns, and blisters in Starfield. If your character has been suffering from one of those, we recommend not putting off finding the ingredients for it since all three are easily treatable.

If you already have the Membrane ready, then you’ll only need Analgesic in Starfield, and here’s how you can do that.

Where to get Analgesic in Starfield

We found our first analgesic in New Atlantis, Jemison on Starfield. The vendor, Amoli Bava, had them in stock at the Jemison Mercantile shop, and there are also more merchants that sell Analgesic in the Starfield universe. These include:

Wen Tseng — UC Distribution Center, New Atlantis, Jemison.

James Newill — Neon, Volii Alpha.

Dietrich Sieghart — Sieghart Outfitters, Neon, Volii Alpha.

Amoli Bava drives a hard bargain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The three NPCs listed above can also have Analgesic in their inventories, and more merchants are likely to offer this crafting item since it isn’t that rare.

If you have all the ingredients ready to craft a Heal Paste, then your second order of business will be learning how to use the Pharmaceutical Lab in Starfield. Take your crafting materials to a lab and the recipes that you can craft at that moment will light up on the list. Choose Heal Paste and start the crafting process.

Players, who haven’t visited a Pharmaceutical Lab yet, check out the one at the Constellation Lodge’s basement.

About the author