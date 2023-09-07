How to change language in Starfield

Most games have an in-game option to change the language of the audio or text used for the menus and subtitles, but won’t find that option if you open Starfield‘s settings. Don’t worry though, you can change the language outside the game.

Changing the language in Starfield will depend on what platform you are playing on. The game uses the preferred language of the system to determine which language to use.

For example, my Xbox is in Portuguese since I’m from Brazil, so when I opened Starfield for the first time, the menus and subtitles were in Portuguese while the audio was in English, but I wanted the subtitles to be in English.

How to change the language in Starfield on PC

If you are playing Starfield on PC through Steam, you’ll need to change the game’s language properties. Here’s a step-by-step to change the language in Starfield through Steam:

Step 1: Open Steam and open the Starfield page on your Library.

Open Steam and open the Starfield page on your Library. Step 2: Click on the cog icon on the right side next to the achievements.

Click on the cog icon on the right side next to the achievements. Step 3: Click on Properties.

Click on Properties. Step 4: You see the Langague options under the General tab.

You see the Langague options under the General tab. Step 5: Choose your preferred language.

If you chose one of the languages with audio support, you’ll have to wait for the audio language files to download before opening the game.

How to change the language in Starfield on PC with Xbox Game Pass

Those playing on PC through Xbox Game Pass will need to change the language of your PC’s system. Starfield isn’t available on Mac, so here’s how to change the language on Windows:

Step 1: Open the Start window.

Open the Start window. Step 2: Click on the Cog icon to open the Settings.

Click on the Cog icon to open the Settings. Step 3: Go to Time and Language.

Go to Time and Language. Step 4: Open the Language or Language & Region tab.

How to change the language in Starfield on Xbox

Xbox Series X/S players will have to change the system’s language in order, as Starfield uses your console’s language as default.

Here’s how to change the language of you Xbox Series X/S for Starfield:

Step 1: Press the Xbox button on your controller.

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Step 2: Go to the Profile & System tab.

Go to the Profile & System tab. Step 3: Open Settings page.

Open Settings page. Step 4: Go to the System tab.

Go to the System tab. Step 5: Change the language in the language and location page.

You’ll need to restart your console to apply the change, so make sure Starfield isn’t open, and if it is, save it so you don’t lose any progress.

Supported languages in Starfield

The list of available languages is limited to nine options and not all of them have audio support, only for subtitle and interface. Here are all the languages Starfield supports:

English (en): Subtitles, interface, and audio support.

Subtitles, interface, and audio support. Chinese (Simplified, China, zhhans): Subtitles and interface support.

Subtitles and interface support. French (fr): Subtitles, interface, and audio support.

Subtitles, interface, and audio support. German (de): Subtitles, interface, and audio support.

Subtitles, interface, and audio support. Italian (it): Subtitles and interface support.

Subtitles and interface support. Japanese (jp): Subtitles, interface, and audio support.

Subtitles, interface, and audio support. Polish (pl): Subtitles and interface support.

Subtitles and interface support. Portuguese (Brazil, ptbr): Subtitles and interface support.

Subtitles and interface support. Spanish (Spain, es): Subtitles, interface, and audio support.

It’s a small list considering five of the top 10 most spoken languages, such as Hindi, Standard Arabic, Bengali, and Russian aren’t included even for subtitles and interface support. Fallout 4 and The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim at least supported Russian text.

