How many Outposts can you have active in Starfield?

Outpost development is a major aspect of Starfield for many players, myself included. The ability to completely settle a planet no human has stepped foot on and design the new home base exactly how I want is extremely enticing.

However, with the way Starfield’s Outpost system is set up, you can greatly benefit from having more than one Outpost.

While you can have a main base where you put most of your equipment, you need other Outposts to produce different minerals or resources for you. This makes it so you need to have your main base plus several other ones that ensure you have a solid supply of materials at your disposal.

There is nothing wrong with this system, in theory, but it begins to give players issues when you realize there is a limit on how many Outposts you can have active.

What’s the max number of Outposts in Starfield?

At the time of writing, the total number of Outposts you can have active at one time is eight. This means you can set up eight different Outpost Beacons, and that’s it. It doesn’t matter where those Outposts are located, even if they’re on the same planet. You can only have eight Outposts active in Starfield, which is a solid number to start out with but it does begin to limit you as your resource demands grow.

If you have already reached your maximum number of Outposts, you can easily delete an Outpost by going to the beacon, holding the Rename button that appears, and then opting to delete it. This button is “R” on PC by default and X on controller.

Deleting an Outpost Beacon will remove any structure or item you had within that Outpost. Remember to hold this button or else the renaming box will appear.

How to see your current Outpost number

To see how many Outposts you have active at a given time, you can bring up your scanner while on a planet’s surface. From here, with the scanner still active, look at the bottom of the screen. You will see the Outpost text and then a number in parentheses.

The number in the parentheses is how many Outposts you have left to set up.

You can see I have five Outposts remaining by looking at the bottom of this screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So if you see the number “(Five),” then you have already set up three Outposts and only have five left to build.

As far as I can tell, this is the only way to track how many Outposts you have left to set up. If you want to see all of your active Outposts, you can go to your galaxy map and look for the house icon that appears above a system’s name.

The house icon represents that you have an Outpost in that system.

