Can you transmog gear in Starfield?

Everyone wants to look exactly how they want in space.

In Starfield‘s vast and varied universe, every single stargazer will want to stand out with their own personal style. One option that many players are searching for is the ability to transmog their various helmets, suits, and other gear.

Changing your appearance will always be a huge deal in role-playing games, and making sure that you look as strong as you truly are is something that a lot of players find important—especially when you can change the active camera angle so you can see your character on a regular basis.

Whether you’re battling raiders on the surface of a desolate planet or strutting your stuff while heading to a club on Neon, style is important. And that means you need to know everything about transmog features.

Are you stuck looking like this? Screenshot by Dot Esports

What is item transmogrification?

In some games, armor and clothing provide varying levels of protection and stats that are important for the survival and success for a player. These items can, however, look downright wacky or not as appealing to some players, and as a result, can turn away some explorers from using them, even though they might be stronger than their current setup.

By using a transmog feature, players can take any look from any set of armor, and apply it to another armor with better stats. This way, they can maintain the high resistances, but keep the look that they’d prefer instead of having to sacrifice style for stats.

But does Starfield bring this ability to the thousands of starfarers around the world?

Does Starfield have transmog?

Unfortunately, Starfield does not have transmog capabilities. This means that you’ll have to settle for mixing and matching different armor pieces and clothing to max out your stats, or risk having lower capabilities in order to look great while out on your adventures.

Personally, I usually run the better-looking armor on playthroughs on lower difficulties to maintain my immersion in the story and world, but if I’m running into a tough boss or a higher difficulty run, I’ll begrudgingly don the better armor—even if it isn’t the drip that I would prefer to have while blasting away my enemies.

Granted, you can play in first-person mode so you don’t have to look at your character, but many people enjoy playing the game in third-person mode. A wacky or ugly armor combination could be a pretty jarring thing to have while walking around a city or fighting on a battlefield, but you’ll need to make a choice between fashion or function among the stars.

