Can you respec skills in Starfield?

Starfield offers a massive amount of customization, ranging from appearance and background to weaponry—pretty much anything you might expect from an RPG, with extras tacked on.

As your character levels up, you will be rewarded with skill points that you can spend to unlock bonuses in any of five categories: Physical, Social, Combat, Science, and Tech. Naturally, players are wondering if you’re able to undo your choices of skills, as this is a big decision that can completely alter the feel of your character.

Social skills are important. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Can you refund skill points in Starfield?

Technically, you cannot refund skill points in Starfield. Once you make a decision, it is locked in permanently. The reason I say technically is because you can use console commands to change skills. You can add new skills altogether with no exchange, or if you’d rather do so in a “fair” way, you can use console commands to take away certain skills and add others.

However, using console commands to change your character’s skills is NOT recommended, as doing so will mark your save as Modded and you will no longer be able to earn achievements on that file (strictly speaking, you can download a mod that removes the Modded label from your save, but let’s avoid that can of worms).

If you want to select different skills without cheating, you really have only two options: you can either make a new character or beat the game on your current character to unlock New Game Plus, at which point all of your progression will reset.

One last option is to check any saves you’re willing to load and start over, but this is really a last resort that would only work if you regretted your choice very quickly.

