Best Starfield streamers to watch for people who don’t have early access

Not everyone can jump into the new sci-fi world of Starfield, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it. While early access is now live, there are other ways to check out Bethesda’s new RPG including streaming.

Between Twitch, YouTube, and Kick there are thousands of creators broadcasting themselves playing Starfield right now, but we’ve narrowed down a few key names that should be great starting places for anyone trying to check out the game.

Before its full launch takes place on Sept. 5, here are some of the best streams to get your fix of Starfield.

CohhCarnage

If you’re going to experience all that an RPG has to offer then why not go to an expert? CohhCarnage is one of the most tenured streamers on Twitch with an incredible track record of completely dominating RPGs.

As those who know Cohh would expect, he has plans for Starfield beginning with a complete 100 percent run. So if you want to explore every inch of this sci-fi world and see every mission you can possibly undertake then Cohh’s run should have you covered.

You can check out his channel on Twitch and for information about when he will be live make sure to follow the CohhCarnage social media pages.

Fextralife

When Elden Ring dropped last year many of the best RPG streamers came to the forefront and one that dominated Twitch was Fextalife. The creator group, which also runs a variety of guide websites for RPG titles, is back again giving fans all they could need from Starfield.

Again, Fextralife is best to check out if exploring the game is the most important part of your interest in Starfield before it launches.

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sometimes you just want to kick back, relax, and have a laugh, so perhaps an in-depth run of Starfield isn’t for you. If you’re after something more casual then there’s no better place to go than to MoistCr1TiKaL’s stream which can be found both on Twitch and on his YouTube page Penguinz0, depending on the day.

Fans can expect Moist to battle through a playthrough with plenty of chaos along the way. In fact, things have already kicked off in the weird fashion you’d expect thanks to the in-depth character customization system, which has led to Moist crafting an abomination.

Shroud

One of Twitch’s most popular Starfield streamers right now is Shroud. The FPS expert is currently venturing through his first run of the game alongside his massive community making his stream the perfect place to hang out.

While Starfield is by no means a competitive shooter, Shroud’s skills in FPS continue to show even in this Bethesda RPG. If you’re looking to zip through the game’s content in a casual fashion with plenty of people to enjoy the ride with, then Shroud’s stream is definitely one to check out.

Summit1g

Finally, you can’t go wrong with tuning into Summit1g. One of the longest-tenured Twitch streamers out there, Summit proves to always be a fun creator to watch with a nice mix of FPS skill, a fun personality, and the most important part, a high-quality stream.

Don’t expect this stream to be too sweaty, but the casual gameplay quickly ramps up in heated moments. Summit’s stream on Twitch is definitely one of the best places to watch Starfield before its full release on Sept. 5.

