All Starfield Vendor locations

Each colonized city will have a Starfield vendor for you to trade goods, resources, weapons, gear, and anything you find on your adventures. There are several general and specialized stores for you to choose from and make the best deal.
You’ll recognize some franchises and organizations in the different cities such as Chunks, the Trade Authority, and Reliant Medical, but most stores are regional and run by local vendors. Most vendors will accept all types of items, but some will only deal with one type of merchandise.
If you head to the bars scattered around the Starfield universe, you can also hire companions who are hanging around just waiting to join your crew.
- New Atlantis – Jemison
- Cydonia – Mars
- Neon – Lolii Alpha
- Akila City – Akila
- The Key
- The Den – Chtonia
- The Eye – Alpha Century System
New Atlantis – Jemison
New Atlantis is the first city you’ll go to and the one with the most areas to explore. There are four different districts, each with a number of vendors. As you land your ship, you can sell your things at the Trade Authority Kiosk, but if you wish to buy something, you’ll find all types of Starfield vendors across the city.
Here are all the vendors you can find in New Atlantis:
Space Port
- Jemison Mercantile – Resources
- The Viewport Tavern – Food
- Terrabrew Coffe – Food
Residential District
- Centaurian Arsenal – Weapons and Ammo
- Reliant Medical – Medical Supplies
- EIT Clothiers – Gear and Apparel
- Cj’s – Food
- Dawn’s Roost – Food
- Chunks – Food
The Well
- Trade Authority – Resources
- UC Surplus – Weapons and Armor
- MedBay – Medical Supplies
- Apex Electronics – Crafting
- Jack’s Bar – Food
- Kay’s House – Food
Commercial District
- UC Distribution – General
- Whetstone – Food
- Outland – Weapons and Armor
Cydonia – Mars
Mars may be a harsh environment, but you’ll find a good number of vendors in the small colony that settled there. You won’t have variety like in New Atlantis, but you’ll get all types of merchandise you might need.
Here are every vendor you can find in Cydonia:
Central Hub
- The Broken Spear – Food
- Trade Authority – Resources
- UC Exchange – Weapons, Armor, and Gear
- Reliant Medical – Medical Supplies
Residential District
- Jane’s Goods – Resources
Neon – Lolii Alpha
Neon is the place with the most vendors in Starfield, they are scattered around Neon’s four areas and sometimes concentrated in a single building such as the Ryujin Industries building and the Trade Tower.
Here are all the vendors you can find in Neon:
Neon Core
- Trade Authority – Resources
- Sieghart’s Outfitters – General Merchandise
- Neon Tactical – Weapons, Armor, and Gear
- Reliant Medical – Medical Supplies
- The Emporium – Miscellaneous items
- Stroud-Eklund Showfloor – Ships
- Terrabrew – Food
- Mining League – Weapons, Armor, and Gear
- Newill’s Goods – Armour and Gear.
- Legrandes Liquours – Food
Ryujin Industries building
- Tranquilitea Bar – Food
- Arboron – Weapons, Armor, and Gear
- Neuroamp – Amps, armor, and gear
- Taiyo Astroneering Showfloor – Ships
Trade Tower
- Astral Lounge Bar – Aurora and Food
- Kore Kinetics – Weapons
- Stroud-Eklund HQ – Ships
Abbside
- Chunks – Food
- Euphoria – Aurora and Food
- Madame Sauvage’s Place – Food, Weapons, and Armour
- Frankie’s Grab + Go – Food, and Weapons
The Underbelly
- Offworld Eats – Food
- Xenofresh Seafood – Food
- Quikshop – Resources
Akila City – Akila
The space version of the Wild West created a colony full of cowboys in Akila City and a selection of vendors. Unlike previous cities, Akila City only has one area, so you won’t have to keep going through elevators or doors.
Here are all vendors you can find in Akila City:
Akila City
- Rowland Arms – Weapons and Ammo
- Terrabrew – Food
- Midtown Minerals – Resources
- Laredo Firearms – Weapons and Ammo
- Trade Authority – Resources
- Shepherd’s General Store – Resources
- Sinclair’s Books – Books
- Chunks – Food
- The Rock – Medical Supplies and Food.
- Aggie’s – Food
The Key
If you are in the Crimson Fleet, you’ll gain access to The Key, the group’s space station and hideout. The legality of the wares in The Key is obviously questionable, but nothing will get caught in scanners with you buy from the vendors.
Here are all vendors you can find in The Key:
The Reckoner’s Core
- TK’s Tactical Gear – Armour
- Aludra’s Weapon Shop – Weapons and Ammo
- Isra’s General Goods – Resources
- Zuri’s Essentials – Resources
- Trade Authority – Resources
- Medbay – Medical Supplies
- The Last Nova – Food
The Den – Chtonia
It’s a decommissioned star station. It’s a great place to stop before heading to one of the major cities, as you won’t be scanned and will be able to sell whatever can put the space police after you. You can sell any contraband to Marcel Duris and later get a drink or food at the bar with Orval Romack.
The Eye – Alpha Century System
You’ll gain access to the Eye as you progress through the Constellation’s main quest line. You’ll meet Vladimir there, one of Constellation’s members and also a vendor in The Eye. You can sell data slates to him for more than the average vendor.