All Starfield Vendor locations

Some cities have more variety than others.

Each colonized city will have a Starfield vendor for you to trade goods, resources, weapons, gear, and anything you find on your adventures. There are several general and specialized stores for you to choose from and make the best deal.

You’ll recognize some franchises and organizations in the different cities such as Chunks, the Trade Authority, and Reliant Medical, but most stores are regional and run by local vendors. Most vendors will accept all types of items, but some will only deal with one type of merchandise.

If you head to the bars scattered around the Starfield universe, you can also hire companions who are hanging around just waiting to join your crew.

New Atlantis – Jemison

New Atlantis is the first city you’ll go to and the one with the most areas to explore. There are four different districts, each with a number of vendors. As you land your ship, you can sell your things at the Trade Authority Kiosk, but if you wish to buy something, you’ll find all types of Starfield vendors across the city.

Here are all the vendors you can find in New Atlantis:

Space Port

Jemison Mercantile – Resources

The Viewport Tavern – Food

Terrabrew Coffe – Food

Residential District

Centaurian Arsenal – Weapons and Ammo

Reliant Medical – Medical Supplies

EIT Clothiers – Gear and Apparel

Cj’s – Food

Dawn’s Roost – Food

Chunks – Food

The Well

Trade Authority – Resources

UC Surplus – Weapons and Armor

MedBay – Medical Supplies

Apex Electronics – Crafting

Jack’s Bar – Food

Kay’s House – Food

Commercial District

UC Distribution – General

Whetstone – Food

Outland – Weapons and Armor

Cydonia – Mars

Mars may be a harsh environment, but you’ll find a good number of vendors in the small colony that settled there. You won’t have variety like in New Atlantis, but you’ll get all types of merchandise you might need.

Here are every vendor you can find in Cydonia:

Central Hub

The Broken Spear – Food

Trade Authority – Resources

UC Exchange – Weapons, Armor, and Gear

Reliant Medical – Medical Supplies

Residential District

Jane’s Goods – Resources

Neon – Lolii Alpha

Neon is the place with the most vendors in Starfield, they are scattered around Neon’s four areas and sometimes concentrated in a single building such as the Ryujin Industries building and the Trade Tower.

Here are all the vendors you can find in Neon:

Neon Core

Trade Authority – Resources

Sieghart’s Outfitters – General Merchandise

Neon Tactical – Weapons, Armor, and Gear

Reliant Medical – Medical Supplies

The Emporium – Miscellaneous items

Stroud-Eklund Showfloor – Ships

Terrabrew – Food

Mining League – Weapons, Armor, and Gear

Newill’s Goods – Armour and Gear.

Legrandes Liquours – Food

Ryujin Industries building

Tranquilitea Bar – Food

Arboron – Weapons, Armor, and Gear

Neuroamp – Amps, armor, and gear

Taiyo Astroneering Showfloor – Ships

Trade Tower

Astral Lounge Bar – Aurora and Food

Kore Kinetics – Weapons

Stroud-Eklund HQ – Ships

Abbside

Chunks – Food

Euphoria – Aurora and Food

Madame Sauvage’s Place – Food, Weapons, and Armour

Frankie’s Grab + Go – Food, and Weapons

The Underbelly

Offworld Eats – Food

Xenofresh Seafood – Food

Quikshop – Resources

Akila City – Akila

The space version of the Wild West created a colony full of cowboys in Akila City and a selection of vendors. Unlike previous cities, Akila City only has one area, so you won’t have to keep going through elevators or doors.

Here are all vendors you can find in Akila City:

Akila City

Rowland Arms – Weapons and Ammo

Terrabrew – Food

Midtown Minerals – Resources

Laredo Firearms – Weapons and Ammo

Trade Authority – Resources

Shepherd’s General Store – Resources

Sinclair’s Books – Books

Chunks – Food

The Rock – Medical Supplies and Food.

Aggie’s – Food

The Key

If you are in the Crimson Fleet, you’ll gain access to The Key, the group’s space station and hideout. The legality of the wares in The Key is obviously questionable, but nothing will get caught in scanners with you buy from the vendors.

Here are all vendors you can find in The Key:

The Reckoner’s Core

TK’s Tactical Gear – Armour

Aludra’s Weapon Shop – Weapons and Ammo

Isra’s General Goods – Resources

Zuri’s Essentials – Resources

Trade Authority – Resources

Medbay – Medical Supplies

The Last Nova – Food

The Den – Chtonia

It’s a decommissioned star station. It’s a great place to stop before heading to one of the major cities, as you won’t be scanned and will be able to sell whatever can put the space police after you. You can sell any contraband to Marcel Duris and later get a drink or food at the bar with Orval Romack.

The Eye – Alpha Century System

You’ll gain access to the Eye as you progress through the Constellation’s main quest line. You’ll meet Vladimir there, one of Constellation’s members and also a vendor in The Eye. You can sell data slates to him for more than the average vendor.

