World’s best collide at WESG 2019 qualifiers

The World Electronic Sport Games, the esports answer to the Olympics, is in full swing.

Already the qualifiers are tightening up, which hints at the kind of action we’ll be seeing in the championship rounds.

In StarCraft, best-of-five matches from the Northern EU include Swedish pros Christoffer “Namshar” Kolmodin and Rickard “SortOf” Bergman, firmly establishing the Nordic region as a superior force in the game.

In CS:GO, OG3OD Esports took a two-to-one victory over Finest. On The CS:GO Female side of things, GE.Rayne beat out Meraki Esports in the South Asia and West Asia quadrant. Foxy Stack earned a title in the Japan/Mongolia/South Korea split. And the Turkish club Besiktas took home the championship in the EU.

The WESG is committed to giving esports teams from all over the world a fair shake at real competition. Every year, players compete in brackets focused specifically on their regions, allowing the organization to shine a spotlight on, say, women-only esports in southeastern Europe. It’s always important to remember that the passion for competitive gaming is truly global.