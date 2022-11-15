Keysfan Black Friday Pre-Sale sees Windows 10 Pro for just $7.25

Written in partnership with Keysfan.

Black Friday is fast approaching and will see thousands of outlets discounting products across a wide range of departments. Appliances, electronics, video games, PC components: you’re bound to find a deal on something you really want if you look hard enough. If you’re checking out deals for hardware, you may also need a Windows key to go along with your new system. In that regard, Keysfan has got your back.

Keysfan’s Black Friday Sale is a once-a-year grand sale that sees major discounts on genuine Windows and Office keys for your use. With products like Windows 10 Pro, Microsoft Office 2021, and various other PC-related software, you’ll be able to save some cash while grabbing key software for your computer.

As a special promotion during Keysfan’s Black Friday Sale, you can nab a seven-day free trial of iSlide Premium with any purchase of Office 2021, Office 2019, or Office 2016. This will help you with creating PPT files for work or presentations.

Get lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 from $13.65

Individual keys for Windows 10 Pro can be purchased for just $7.25 during the Black Friday Special. If you group them together, you can save more per PC. Get the two PC pack to nab Windows 10 Pro at just $6.12.

Get genuine Windows OS from $6.12

More versions: 62 percent off on Office and Bundles (Coupon code: BKS62)

50 percent off on More Windows Version (Coupon Code: BKS50)

Business Wholesale: Windows OS and Microsoft Office

Along with genuine Windows keys, Keysfan has a selection of computer tools software available. Things like Ashampoo PDF Pro 3, CleanMyMac X, and Adguard are available at major discounts, helping you get the most out of your PC while protecting you from viruses and aiding your workflow.

Practical Computer Tool Software

Why should you choose Keysfan? The most obvious reason is to save money. The MSRP on Microsoft software can be hundreds of dollars per key, but Keysfan is able to provide these for just dollars. All of the keys provided by Keysfan are legal and authenticated, meaning you can go straight to Microsoft’s website to download any software and avoid phishing scams.

Keysfan also provides 24/7 support. When you purchase any piece of software from Keysfan, you’ll be able to contact its customer support service to help you with any issues you encounter during installation. There is also lifetime after-sales support for issues that may arise once you’ve purchased something.

If you have any further questions about Keysfan, you can email [email protected]