Get these 8 games worth over $289 for only $11.99 during Humble Bundle’s ‘March Choice’ event

Humble Bundle is currently running its March Choice bundle event , which includes 8 games worth over $289 that are yours to own forever for the low price of $11.99. This offer will only last until Tuesday, April 2, so make sure you jump on this deal while you still can.

Here are the 8 games you’ll get with this limited-time deal

Nioh 2: The Complete Edition Image via KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD. Genre(s): Action, RPG Overview: Battle your way through a spirit-infested version of Japan’s war-torn Sengoku period in Nioh 2! This critically acclaimed Soulslike is as rigorous and challenging as you’d expect, and gives you plenty of powerful tools to deal with the adversity it throws your way. There are 11 weapon types, ranging from swords to exotic switchglaives, each with their own unique movesets, along with ninja tools, magic, and fearsome yokai spirit abilities to bolster your arsenal. You’ll have plenty of opportunity to get creative as you progress through the game’s multiple difficulty levels, with epic build-enabling rewards that scale with the challenge. View Deal On Humble Bundle

Citizen Sleeper Image via Jump Over The Age Genre(s): Indie, Adventure, RPG Overview: Citizen Sleeper thrusts you into a bleak scenario. In this award-winning indie hit, you’re a “sleeper,” a human consciousness uploaded into an automaton’s body by a corporation to which it was sold in the distant past. You’ve somehow escaped your worker drone fate, and must now build a life and future for yourself on a derelict space station. It’s inspired by tabletop RPGs; you can take a certain number of actions every “cycle” to perform the tasks of survival, work toward your goal of freedom, and build relationships with the station’s other inhabitants. Will you escape your past? View Deal On Humble Bundle

Black Skylands Image via Hungry Couch Games Genre(s): Action, Indie, Adventure, RPG Overview: Soar into the world of Black Skylands, a thrilling steampunk adventure that combines open-world sandbox gameplay with frenetic top-down shooter mechanics. As the heroic Eva, a young marshall on a quest to protect her people from invasion, you’ll navigate through the expansive world of Aspya, dotted with floating islands of varying biomes. Customize your airship for the perfect balance of speed and capacity, upgrade your arsenal, and engage in action-packed combat over sky and land. Once you wrap up the epic story, raid missions await, where you face off against hordes of enemies for unparalleled rewards. Time to defend the skies! View Deal On Humble Bundle

Afterimage Image via Aurogon Shanghai Genre(s): Action, Indie, Adventure Overview: This sprawling metroidvania will captivate you with its stunning, hand-drawn world, and keep you playing with its impressive depth and seemingly never-ending secrets. The world of Engardin lies shattered by a divine cataclysm, and in the role of Renee, a young amnesiac, its fate is in your hands. Exploration is the name of the game and your playground is huge, with a non-linear map chock-full of wildly varied biomes and replete with NPCs, secrets, and optional side-quests. Deep RPG systems allow you to build Renee as you see fit, alongside a ton of options when it comes to gear, powers, and more. View Deal On Humble Bundle

Soulstice Image via Reply Game Studios Genre(s): Action, Adventure Overview: Venture into the dark, enthralling world of Soulstice, where the fate of the Holy Kingdom of Keidas hangs by a thread. You play as Briar and Lute, a pair of sisters who have been reborn as beings known as Chimera, brimming with superhuman powers. As humanity’s last hope against otherworldly invaders, you’ll harness Briar’s brutal melee prowess and Lute’s ghostly powers against the threats that assail them. Tailor your weapons and abilities to suit your playstyle, take on increasingly fierce challenges, and inch ever closer to understanding the true extent of your powers and the secrets of the world you’re fighting to save. View Deal On Humble Bundle

Destroyer Image via Iron Wolf Studio S.A. Genre(s): Action, Indie, Adventure, Simulation Overview: This historically accurate sim thrusts you into gripping anti-submarine warfare in the roiling waters of the Atlantic Ocean during World War II. You’ll command a Fletcher-class destroyer that’s been modeled to deliver unparalleled realism and immersion, with five distinct locations and 10 battlestations painstakingly crafted with the key instruments you’ll need to bring death to your foes. Weather, time of day, and enemy attack patterns are procedurally generated for each mission, ensuring a virtually unlimited variety of battle scenarios. Command a mighty anti-sub warship, manage an escort group to protect convoys from assault, and achieve seaborne supremacy! View Deal On Humble Bundle

Saints Row Image via Volition Genre(s): Action, Adventure Overview: Make your mark on the vibrant and wacky city of Santo Ileso in Saints Row, the latest installment in the long-running open world action series. As the custom-created Boss of the Saints, you’ll get to participate first hand in the formation of the legendary gang as they take control of the city block-by-block, by any means necessary. Expect much in the way of unhinged antics involving irresponsible use of vehicles, ranging from cars and planes to wingsuits and hoverboards, and, of course, lots and lots of weapons. Rest assured that Saints Row is just as nutty as it’s ever been. View Deal On Humble Bundle

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Ultimate Edition Image via Frontier Developments Genre(s): Action, Strategy Overview: This tactical real-time strategy game, set in Warhammer’s grim Age of Sigmar universe, puts you in control of some of the setting’s most fearsome factions in a host of brutal single-player and competitive playmodes. Choose from the mighty Stormcast Eternals, the crazed Orruk Kruleboyz, the ethereal Nighthaunt, or the twisted Disciples of Tzeentch, and leverage their unique units to conquer the savage Realm of Ghur. Embrace chaos with a procedurally generated campaign mode with challenges that change every playthrough, and dismantle human opposition in one-vs-one and two-vs-two multiplayer, including a competitive ladder for the most hardened generals! View Deal On Humble Bundle

