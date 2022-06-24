Here’s the first captains leading the charge in Warzone Rebirth Island’s APAC Invitational

Some of the region's biggest hitters are here to slay.

The first APAC Invitational for Activision’s Warzone Rebirth Island tournaments is coming, with several key stars from Australia, New Zealand and Japan joining the fray.

This article is sponsored by The Terminal List, launching July 1 on Prime Video. Australian viewers can enjoy a 30-day free trial today, while New Zealand viewers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Activision and Prime Video have announced the first six captains for The Terminal List – Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament, ahead of the event on Jul. 2. It includes some of the region’s biggest Warzone content creators, including Twitch streamer Natarsha, Japanese Call of Duty channel Haseshin Gaming, and Facebook streamer Overtime AU.

Image via Amazon Prime / You Know Media

Here’s the full list of the six captains taking part in the Warzone Rebirth Island invitational so far:

The $14,333 / $20,000 AUD tournament is a tie-in with Prime Video’s anticipated action series, starring Chris Pratt as James Reece who searches for answers after his platoon is ambushed on a covert military operation. The tournament, which starts 24 hours after The Terminal List‘s launch on Jul. 1, will be filmed out of the Chiefs Esports Club gaming house in Queensland.

The Terminal List — Warzone Rebirth Island Tournament begins on Jul. 2, with all the action to be produced by You Know Media. The remaining four captains, drops, and rules for the tournament will be announced closer to the date.