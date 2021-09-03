Going beyond betting, DJ Esports focuses on community building and transparency

While trying to make a name for itself, the all-crypto esports gaming platform is giving back and ensuring that it's upfront with its users.

This article is sponsored by DJ Esports.

DJ Esports is the world’s first all-crypto esports gaming platform and it’s entered the betting scene with its ongoing 10,000,000 USDT Worlds Prediction Series.

DJ Esports operates the first and only all-crypto esports betting platform. With its unique focus on crypto-in, crypto-out transactions, DJ Esports can offer cashback up to eight percent through its referral and VIP program, while also offering the lowest betting spreads at just four percent. Users who are interested in growing their crypto holdings while using the platform can also easily do so with the DJ Esports DeFi program, which guarantees a 30-percent annual interest rate. That comes out to 0.083 percent growth compounded and paid out daily. This interest can be withdrawn anytime, anywhere, without restriction.

As a new platform, DJ Esports is working to revolutionize esports betting by providing the fastest, most secure service, while also being entirely transparent and connecting with its users. And part of that transparency and connection comes from how it operates its community.

Within one month of launching its community Discord channel, DJ Esports already had 1,500 active users chatting on its server, sharing analytical tips and participating in shared experiences hosted by the platform. This includes activations with partnered creators like esports historian Thorin, ex-League of Legends pro Wickd, and the latest addition, CS:GO personality launders.

Those creators each offer their own special events, like viewer one-on-one contests against professional Dota 2 player and top Pangolier user lukiluki, Thorin hosting live watch parties and analyst desks, and Wickd releasing guide videos for users. Additionally, Laceration has his own dedicated VIP space where he writes guides and theorycrafts ideas with his top followers in one of the most active communities on the internet.

Keeping an active community makes users feel more involved and connected to the partnered influencers. It also opens the door for a more inclusive space for newer bettors.

DJ Esports has specific types of content catered to different audiences, including providing educational rundowns on the content they can participate in and the various rewards for newer users. The platform also caters to veteran patrons by offering 50 percent deposit bonuses for new users so they can bet alongside Thorin in real-time and truly test their gameplay and team analysis skills.

“By working with influencers like Thorin, Launders, and Wickd, here at DJ Esports we’ve been focused on curating a passionate group of fans and analysts by holding weekly one-v-one matches, Discord watch parties, and community challenges,” DJ Esports said. “We strive to maintain our position as a reliable and trustworthy place for fans to deposit crypto with confidence. By creating deeper inroads with the community via events and frequent communication from our customer support team, DJ Esports is innovating how we connect and remain transparent with our users.”

You can follow DJ Esports on Facebook and Twitter to learn more about the platform and stay up to date on new content and events or join in on the action directly by getting involved in the DJ Esports Discord server.