Fluuid is changing the game for streamers of all sizes

This article is proudly sponsored by Fluuid.

If you aren’t one of the streamers constantly sitting at the top of your chosen streaming platform, there’s a good chance you won’t be turning a profit for all the time you pour into keeping your broadcast in top form.

For those content creators who want to make the most out of their brand but don’t have the resources to net personal sponsors or connect with an agency to do it for them, Fluuid might be the solution to the problem.

Fluuid is a platform that gives content creators of all sizes the opportunity to work on ad campaigns from brands all across the world. So far, the company has run successful campaigns with Sennheiser and Betway, with tech giants Kaspersky soon to be running another. These campaigns can run across Twitch, Mixer, Facebook Gaming, and YouTube Gaming.

Fluuid’s aim is to help smaller streamers gain access to more revenue channels that they might not have available at their current numbers. This helps those creators earn more money and enables them to spend more time cultivating their content and growing their audience.

“We believe that smaller communities are more engaged, and because of that, we want to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to build a streaming career” Fluuid CEO and founder Filip Gorski said. “Our vision is to build a global community where we can improve and grow together. We connect with passionate and positive Streamers who can provide value to each other and offer advice and tips to be more successful.”

The process is simple. Streamers can sign up and connect Fluuid to their streaming account of choice. After a simple set up process, they’ll be offered various campaigns that will best fit their audience’s demographic. All of the ads are designed to be non-intrusive and streamers can pick and choose how they want the various information to be displayed on their broadcast.

Streamers can earn as they stream and have access to a detailed dashboard of tools that can be used to track their performance and earnings on any selected campaign. The brands themselves are also able to access these tools to see various statistics and which streamers have fit the best with their campaigns.

“We want to help smaller streamers make a living from what they love,” Gorski said. “Life is all about doing things with passion and if Fluuid can help streamers grow that passion, then I can be proud of what we’re doing. I believe we are the best monetization and advertising platform for Streamers and the global brands on the market at the moment.”

Even if streaming isn’t your full-time profession, Fluuid is a viable option to help bring in some extra cash to pay the bills while you work on growing your channel and fine-tuning your content.