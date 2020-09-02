AORUS Xtreme Showdown aims to thrill and support charity with VALORANT showmatch

This article proudly brought to you by AORUS

While in-person esports events are still a distant thought amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, AORUS Xtreme Showdown is looking to provide some head-to-head action and support a good cause while doing it.

The Xtreme Showdown All-Star match will feature teams led by former CS:GO pro Jordan “n0thing” Gilbert and T1’s Michael “Sonii” Sherman battling it out for $10,000 in a VALORANT showmatch.

Gaming hardware company AORUS will also be matching that $10,000 prize with a donation to GlobalGiving’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to help stop COVID-19’s spread.

The swap to only playing online events has led to its own hardships, but has also led to an abundance of advantages such as lower costs, removing the location and venue size restrictions, larger reach, and flexibility for multiple time zones.

It wasn’t just esport events that were impacted either. After the cancelation of E3 and PAX. game developers and hardware manufacturers had to adapt by transitioning to an online medium too. Event organizers and brands are still working on optimizing alternative ways to reach out and connect with the esports player base through unique online events, which is what AORUS is aiming to do with Xtreme Showdown.

During the event, players will be able to watch their favorite content creators face off while also participating in practice sessions.

Fans will also have a chance to win some AORUS hardware and gear by entering the AORUS Xtreme Showdown Giveaway. From now until Sept. 5, completing assigned tasks will enter themselves for a chance to win prizes including a AORUS KD25F Tactical Gaming Monitor and a GIGABYTE Geforce RTX 3080 GAMING OC 10G graphics card.

For more information about the Xtreme Showdown Giveaway, you can visit the official event page.

These are just a few ways AORUS hopes fans will be able to enjoy something similar to a convention or event experience while also doing their part to combat COVID-19.