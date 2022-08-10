Will Pearl and Marina return in Splatoon 3?

There is just one month left before Splatoon 3’s release and fans of the series’ excitement is continuing to grow as more and more information surrounding the game starts to come out. Still, and justifiably so, there are a lot of questions that fans have about the upcoming game.

One of the biggest mysteries and questions Splatoon fans have is whether the Off the Hook duo of Pearl and Marina will return for Splatoon 3, as well as what their role could be in the upcoming game.

Will the Off the Hook duo be in Splatoon 3?

It has been hinted that Pearl and Marina may return for Splatoon 3 through promotional music videos such as their latest track release, “Candy Coated Rocks”. But it is uncertain what their role will be in the game. Some fans have speculated that the Off the Hook duo will return for the upcoming game through DLC.

PEARL AND MARINA WILL RETURN IN #SPLATOON3 DLC pic.twitter.com/DVdk995EnD — Splatoon Café News ☕️ (@SplatoonCafe) August 10, 2022

For now, it is unconfirmed what their role will be in the game, but that will likely change as Splatoon 3 inches closer and closer to its release date.

Splatoon 3 will be released on Sept. 9 for the Nintendo Switch, where fans can pre-order the game.

Splatoon fans can also check out our dedicated section to the game for more information surrounding the release of Splatoon 3, as well as the different game mechanics and stages that will be in the title.