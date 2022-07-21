Along with Nintendo Live’s return in October comes Splatoon 3’s first tournament and concert

After its last show was held in 2019, Nintendo Live is finally set to return this year. After a break of two years due to COVID restrictions set around the world, the event is coming back in full force, where it will host an array of present Nintendo games, music events, as well as tournaments.

Speaking of tournaments, in an exciting turn of events, Nintendo has also confirmed that this year’s Nintendo Live is also going to bring Splatoon 3’s first tournament and concert.

Nintendo confirmed this in a tweet it made today. In the tweet, the gaming giant also unveiled the location it will be held, which is the Tokyo Big Site in Odaiba, during the weekend of Oct. 8 and 9.

Additionally, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, as well as Nintendo Switch Sports will all be making their appearances on the big stage.

This tournament is going to be split into two groups—one with no age restrictions, and the other for kids of Elementary school age and under. Due to pandemic guidelines, all attendees will be chosen from a lottery. Applications to compete at the show start from July 27, while general admission starts on Sept. 1.

Splatoon 3 has been heavily anticipated since its announcement, and to hear that the game is hosting its very first tournament as well as a concert is going to be music to the ears of fans everywhere.

Splatoon 3 is slated to release globally on Sept. 9, 2022.