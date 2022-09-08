How long does it take to beat Splatoon 3?

Splatoon 3 is finally here. From playing with friends to completing the campaign, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Splatoon 3.

Splatoon 3’s story mode will have players battle against Octarians as Agent Three, and it can serve as an excellent tutorial for players who have never played a Splatoon game before. After completing the story, players will be drawn to other game modes like Turf War, Big Run, or Table Turf Battles.

While players can spend thousands of hours enjoying Splatoon 3’s multiplayer game modes, most will likely go through the campaign once. Despite serving as a nice tutorial, Splatoon 3’s campaign is still a long one and it takes longer than expected to complete it. Though the campaign can be cut short by completing some of the missions, the full experience will require more time to be completed.

How long is Splatoon 3’s campaign? How long will it take to beat Splatoon 3?

Beating Splatoon 3 generally takes around eight-to-ten hours, depending on players. Eurogamer, GameSpot, and IGN’s Splatoon 3 playthroughs all lasted between eight and ten hours.

The required time to beat Splatoon 3 may vary depending on players’ gameplay style. Skipping missions will naturally reduce the overall time it takes to beat the game, but doing so may also cause players to miss out on the content.

Mission skipping can reduce the timer to around four hours.

Even if you’ve played Splatoon games before, the campaign can serve as a nice welcome back where you can get familiar with the mechanics again in a new adventure.