Here are Splatoon 3’s patch notes for its next huge update

Splatoon 3 is due for a large update coming very soon, on Sept. 29 for North America and Sept. 30 for Japan and Europe.

This patch is mainly aimed at fixing the communication and battle issues plaguing the game currently. Players will need to update their game before being able to jump back into Splatoon 3 after the update goes live.

The following patch notes were originally posted by Nintendo and then translated by Perfectly Nintendo.

Splatoon 3 Ver. 1.1.2 patch notes

Changes to communications

Additional measures have been taken to tackle the issue with communication errors occurring frequently at the end of battles or Salmon Run shifts, depending on the network environment.

Changes to player controls

Fixes an issue occurring when using Dualies: if you hold down the ZL button and perform a dodge roll while holding down the ZR button, you stop shooting and switch to your squid/octopus form the moment the dodge roll is over.

Fixes an issue occurring when using the Drop Roller ability: if you press the ZR button while holding down the ZL button while performing a roll, you switch to your squid/octopus form the moment the roll is over even though you’re holding down the ZR button.

Fixes an issue occurring when using the Splatana: if you perform a horizontal slash immediately after a charge slash, you perform two horizontal slashes instead of one even though you only pressed the ZR button once.

Changes to battles

Fixes an issue causing players to become immune to damage for a certain amount of time after the protective shield granted by Booyah Bombs is destroyed.

Counter-measures have been implemented in order to address an issue impacting the Tacticooler: if a Tacticooler is placed in the corner of certain maps and players switch from their squid/octopus form to their human form right next to it, they can reach out of bound areas.

Other changes

Fixes an issue causing the game to crash when exiting locker customization with a photo frame in your locker.

Fixes an issue impacting the Catalog: if a communication error occurs, or the game is shut down, when your Catalog level reaches 100 and the next Catalog becomes available at Hotlantis, the event where you can claim the Catalog will not be triggered again. If you have already encountered that issue, simply head to Hotlantis after downloading the update to claim your new Catalog.

If you participated in the first Splatfest and saw the final results announcement but did not receive your Super Sea Snails, the final results announcement will play again and you will be able to claim your rewards.

Nintendo also said that it is continuing to “observe and analyze battle data and are planning to make adjustments at the midpoint of the current season.” The next update will supposedly focus on balance adjustments, mainly, while addressing other issues outside the scope of the current update.