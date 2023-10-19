Spider-Man 2’s ‘The Story So Far’ trailer emotionally recaps plot points of first 2 games

Turn on the waterworks: The latest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trailer dropped today calls back to the original games in the series to set up the highly anticipated sequel.

It starts with the backdrop of Miles Morales asking Peter Parker for help on how to write a college application where he’s asked to tell them about himself. And from then on, it’s an emotional roller coaster flooded with franchise memories.

It goes without saying, but the video features a lot of spoilers for the series. If you intend to play the original games eventually, look away. But the video serves as a quick refresher on key story events for those who played them a while ago.

Up first in the nearly three-minute video is Peter, star of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, who gives Miles an example via voiceover as the trailer plays clips from the game. Highlights include Mary-Jane, Aunt May, and his battle against his mentor, Otto Octavius aka Dr. Octopus. That battle, of course, ended with the death of Aunt May.

That’s just the beginning of the emotions as the focus switches to Miles in 2020’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The PS5 launch title saw the new Spider-Man on his own adventure as Peter was out of the country with MJ on an assignment.

Miles’ segment focuses on his struggles as Spidey, his mom’s campaign for city council, and his new girlfriend, Hailey Cooper. But he also makes sure to mention his relationship with Peter as an important facet.

“I learned how to be a Spider-Man from the O.G.,” he says as the music swells. “But I learned how to be a hero from my dad. He was killed by Martin Li in the city hall bombing. The good I try to do every day is the good my dad planted in me.”

If you can make it through the tears, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on PS5 worldwide tomorrow, Oct. 20.

