Farming Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2 is worth the effort. Tech Parts are incredibly useful for a multitude of reasons, and I’ve collected plenty since release.

Throughout your web-slinging adventures in Spider-Man 2, you’ll often come across Tech Parts. If you’re just starting out, there isn’t too much description as to what they do. If you press the TouchPad and go to tabs like Suits, Suit Tech, and Gadgets, you’ll see exactly how many you’ll need to use for each desired goal.

Why should I farm Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2?

Easy Tech Parts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tech Parts can be used for things like new suits, suit gear, and new abilities in your skills tree. As you’re running around New York, it’s best for you to be completing certain side objectives and tasks along the way. They’re used in most upgrading elements in Spider-Man 2. So it’s definitely worth farming them.

How to farm Tech Parts fast in Spider-Man 2

This is the ticket to all the Tech Crates in the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are a few ways to get Tech Parts in Spider-Man 2:

Completing main story missions

Fighting Crime on the streets

Completing Bonus objectives while fighting

Finding crates on buildings

Finding Spider-Bots in the City

I’ve found swinging from building to building and fighting crime to be one of the quickest ways to acquire Tech Parts in the initial stages of the story. However, once you’ve reached level 21 there is a better way.

You’ll be able to see all the Tech Crates scattered around the map as soon as you unlock the All-Seeing perk in your Suit Tech tab. You’ll be able to find it under the Traversal category, and once you unlock it, you’ll be stacking Tech Parts in no time.

These crates will appear on your minimap as you’re swinging around.

