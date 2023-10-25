Can you change the weather in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? Answered

One of the best activities to do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is take photos from high above the skyscrapers of New York City. Snapshots can look gorgeous in the right conditions, but are you able to change what weather is active when playing Spider-Man 2?

In Insomniac Games’ first Spider-Man title, players could manipulate the time of day from the options menu and swing through the city in either daytime or nighttime. This allowed players to customize their setups for great photos to share online. Naturally, everyone wants to know if you can do the same thing for the weather.

A daytime view of New York City. Image by Insomniac Games

Can the weather be changed in Spider-Man 2?

As of the initial release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, it’s not possible to customize the weather or time of day. There is currently no option to do so in the menus or while using photo mode. No additional option to customize weather becomes available when you finish the main story mission either.

Unfortunately for players, the weather you see in New York City is tied directly to whatever mission you have currently active. This means certain missions will have fixed rainfall or sunshine during the mission, which may set the tone of what’s happening in the narrative.

Once you finish the mission, good weather will return to New York as you swing above the city streets. For now, there is no way to manipulate this. You’ll have to settle for sunshine all the time while you swing from building to building.

Gliding through the city at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Can you still change the time of day in Spider-Man 2?

Much like the ability to change the weather, you cannot change the time of day in Spider-Man 2. There’s no option to switch from day to night within the game’s menus, nor is there an option to do so when using photo mode to take pictures. You don’t gain any option to change the time of day even if you finish the main story.

This was a feature that was previously included in both Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so it’s still possible this feature could be added later through a new update, or through future downloadable content.

This may very well be something that Insomniac Games plans to add into the game to give players more options in photo mode. Having the ability to change the time of day, as well as the weather on display, will let players be more creative with the screenshots they can share online with everyone.

