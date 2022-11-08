What’s the difference between high speed and action style modes in Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers is the most ambitious and unique entry into Sega’s long-running franchise, introducing unprecedented world exploration, customization, and movement choices. When starting a new game in Sonic Frontiers, players will instantly be presented with a choice between two distinct playstyles: high speed or action.

Both of these options will drastically change how Sonic moves in the open-world portions of the game and stand to benefit different playstyles. The ‘best’ choice between the two is highly subjective and depends heavily on the player themselves.

If you are stuck on this choice and unsure of which option suits your playstyle best, look no further. These are all the major differences between high speed and action modes in Sonic Frontiers.

Should you choose Action or high speed mode in Sonic Frontiers?

Upon beginning a new game, players are immediately hit with a tough choice between two distinct game modes. With little explanation under either, players can only assume what the two modes may entail. Here is everything to know about the differences between action and high speed mode.

Action mode is comparatively slower than high speed mode, pulling the camera back and slowing down the action on screen. This option may be preferable to players who find the fast-paced action of Sonic hard to follow.

High speed mode is a more classic Sonic experience that fans of previous 3D Sonic games may be used to. This style focuses the camera closer to Sonic in order to make the game feel more fast-paced than the opposing option. Those who select this option should expect to utilize all of Sonic’s moves and abilities that are unlocked throughout the game in order to keep up with the fast action.

Along with these two options, players are also able to adjust how Sonic controls through specific slider scale preferences. Whether action or high speed, all Sonic Frontiers players have control over their specific Sonic journey.