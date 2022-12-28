More Sonic the Hedgehog will be coming next year, says Sega head

Following the release of the latest entry in the Sonic franchise of games, Sonic Frontiers, in November, studio head Takashi Iizuka spoke about more Sonic content coming next year.

In a recent interview with Famitsu (as translated by VGC), Iizuka mentioned how 2022 became a big year for the Sonic franchise, especially with the release of Sonic Origins and Sonic Frontiers, as well as the showing of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel. But he pointed out that there will be more to come for the franchise next year, highlighting that the team behind Sonic plans to “maintain and continue the momentum” in 2023.

“This year, we are preparing a second wave that will delight fans and maintain the momentum. We have already announced the distribution of additional content for Sonic Frontiers, but there is plenty more to come, so stay tuned,” he said.

Iizuka did not speak about the possible Sonic content that could arrive in 2023. But aside from the already confirmed three DLC updates coming to Sonic Frontiers for free, rumors suggest that a collaboration with Lego could be in the works. Reports mentioned that five Lego sets featuring the Sonic franchise might be scheduled for release next year.

New modes, new Koco, new…playable characters!? More Sonic Frontiers content coming your way next year! pic.twitter.com/MoZ8Gtj4Ro — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) November 30, 2022

As for Sonic Frontiers, the game is the first open-world entry in the series while keeping the traditional Sonic gameplay elements, such as the rings and grind rails that can be explored while running.

“Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure,” the game’s official website reads. “In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes.”

Sonic Frontiers is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.