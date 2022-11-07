How to fast travel in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers worlds are massive and even if you max out your speed stat, it’ll take you some time to explore them all fully and get where you need to go.

There is, however, a way to fast travel in the game despite Sega and Sonic Team doing little to tell the player how to unlock the function. Thankfully, we were able to grind away at the game until we found a couple of methods to tell you everything you need to know about fast traveling in the game.

How to unlock fast travel in Sonic Frontiers

There are two methods to unlock fast travel but both require a bit of grinding. It isn’t something you can do from the get-go.

The first method is to unlock Koco Scrolls, which can be found in each world’s fishing mini-game. These are rare spawns and will require Purple Coins to have a chance at finding one, but once you get one of two different scrolls, you will be able to fast-travel around the map to the different Elders on offer.

You can find the Fishing spots by looking for a Portal with a Fish icon. You simply need to go up to it and access it so long as you have a handful of Purple Coins in your inventory.

Screengrab via SEGA

The second option to unlocking fast travel is even more time-consuming. By completing all challenges on the map, you’ll fully reveal each world’s map. Doing so will allow you to fast travel to each Portal in the world even if you have never visited it.

Obviously, each method isn’t ideal as it forces players to grind and explore large parts of the map for an hour or two before they can unlock the feature. The fast travel locations as well are too few and far between, which doesn’t give players many decent options to go where they need to go.

In short, while the game does have a fast travel option it isn’t ideal—but it’s better than nothing.