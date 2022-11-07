Best ways to grind Skill Points in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers introduces a new way to beat up bad guys when playing as Sonic with the introduction of a combat system with unlockable moves and specials.

To even get a glimpse at what is on offer, though, players will need to collect an obscene amount of Skill Points to be able to unlock all the moves Sonic can perform. This can get tedious and a bit of a grind at times, but luckily there are ways to speed up the process.

There are multiple ways to get Skill Points in Sonic Frontiers but only some of them really offer a large amount at once for those looking to unlock all the combat moves as quickly as possible.

Green Canisters

Image via SEGA

Littered around each world are these bright green canisters that house treats within. While Skill Points aren’t always guaranteed (as you can get Rings and other items too), if you do find Skill Points in them, you will get a large amount that will help you gain a few levels.

Fishing

Image via SEGA

Fishing in itself can be a bit grindy, but considering how easy it is to get Tokens from Fishing in later stages, you can easily stock up on Skill Points in the fishing shop without the need to explore.

On Angel Island, it is easy to hook fish that give you 12+ fishing Tokens each time. So long as you have enough purple coins, you can practically max out your Skill Points there and then without the need to play most of the other game.

Fishing is by far the best method to stock up on Skill Points and boost levels that we have found so far and will only require a small time investment from players.