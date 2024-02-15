Category:
Skull and Bones

Where to find Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones

It's hidden if you haven't discovered it yet.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 15, 2024 06:51 pm
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Treasure hunts are a staple of pirate stories, and Skull and Bones is no exception. The Moyenne Crique is an area that holds a treasure chest you’d definitely want to find.

Recommended Videos

The Red Isle (Old) treasure map will take you to that location. You can also find a merchant and helpful goods by exploring the Outpost. It’s useful to go there because once you discover it, you’ll get one more spot where you can Fast Travel and save sailing time. Here is where to find Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones.

Moyenne Crique location in Skull and Bones

Map with a Dot cursor on it.
Head north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moyenne Crique outpost is located on an island called L’Escale, north of Saint-Anne. If you want to shorten your journey, you can fast-travel to the Lanitra outpost. It’s the closest one to the Moyenne Crique.

You won’t see the Moyenne Crique on your map unless you discover it. If you haven’t sailed near it yet, you won’t even see the outpost sign; there’ll only be an empty island there.

Treasure Chest location in Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones

A character crouching in front of a treasure location.
Go to the end of the outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the path to follow to find the treasure chest in Moyenne Crique:

  • Go through the path where you can see a Cache.
  • Follow the path until you see a tree. Use the rope to get down.
  • Head on the path to the right.
  • Go to the water, left of the Water Flasks.
  • Go through the pool of water. It’s not too deep, so you can get through.
  • Go a little further and you’ll see a red light indicating the place of the treasure.

Reap the rewards, and don’t forget to check the merchants there. You can also open the Cache at the entry of the Outpost to see if there are items to take back with you.

related content
Read Article Is Skull and Bones on Steam?
Ship crewmates boarding an enemy ship in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones on Steam?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Rubber in Skull and Bones
A player applauding the shipwright after building the Cutter behind him in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Rubber in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Biggest ships in Skull and Bones – All Ships ranked by size
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Biggest ships in Skull and Bones – All Ships ranked by size
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Image of Telok Penjara in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Where to find Kuharibu in Skull and Bones
Kuharibu attacking a Compagnie ship
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Kuharibu in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Skull and Bones on Steam?
Ship crewmates boarding an enemy ship in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Is Skull and Bones on Steam?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to get Rubber in Skull and Bones
A player applauding the shipwright after building the Cutter behind him in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
How to get Rubber in Skull and Bones
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Biggest ships in Skull and Bones – All Ships ranked by size
A player's ship next to the Sainte-Anne pirate's den in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Biggest ships in Skull and Bones – All Ships ranked by size
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Image of Telok Penjara in Skull and Bones.
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Telok Penjarah in Skull and Bones
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Feb 15, 2024
Read Article Where to find Kuharibu in Skull and Bones
Kuharibu attacking a Compagnie ship
Category:
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
Where to find Kuharibu in Skull and Bones
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Feb 15, 2024

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.