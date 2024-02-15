Treasure hunts are a staple of pirate stories, and Skull and Bones is no exception. The Moyenne Crique is an area that holds a treasure chest you’d definitely want to find.

The Red Isle (Old) treasure map will take you to that location. You can also find a merchant and helpful goods by exploring the Outpost. It’s useful to go there because once you discover it, you’ll get one more spot where you can Fast Travel and save sailing time. Here is where to find Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones.

Moyenne Crique location in Skull and Bones

Head north. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Moyenne Crique outpost is located on an island called L’Escale, north of Saint-Anne. If you want to shorten your journey, you can fast-travel to the Lanitra outpost. It’s the closest one to the Moyenne Crique.

You won’t see the Moyenne Crique on your map unless you discover it. If you haven’t sailed near it yet, you won’t even see the outpost sign; there’ll only be an empty island there.

Treasure Chest location in Moyenne Crique in Skull and Bones

Go to the end of the outpost. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the path to follow to find the treasure chest in Moyenne Crique:

Go through the path where you can see a Cache.

Follow the path until you see a tree. Use the rope to get down.

Head on the path to the right.

Go to the water, left of the Water Flasks.

Go through the pool of water. It’s not too deep, so you can get through.

Go a little further and you’ll see a red light indicating the place of the treasure.

Reap the rewards, and don’t forget to check the merchants there. You can also open the Cache at the entry of the Outpost to see if there are items to take back with you.