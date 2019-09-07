When will Rocket League loot crates leave the game?

Since Epic Games acquired Psyonix, the developer has made it a goal to remove loot crates from Rocket League in favor of offering all the items currently available in a new in-game store.

The move, as you can imagine, has delighted fans tired of the loot crate concept who just want to get items that they want. Rocket Pass Premium, DLC Cars, and Esports Shop items will continue to be offered for direct purchase alongside Epics new system as well, so it really is a win-win for everyone involved.

But when exactly will loot crates be officially removed from the store in favor of this new move?

Well, it is hard to say. Currently, Epic Games has not provided much information above when the new roll-out will be with the Psyonix Team constantly stating since the beginning of August that it will be “sometime later this year.”

When it does happen, though, the new system will be implemented on all consoles, PC, and anywhere else Rocket League is sold. So we cant wait for it to happen.