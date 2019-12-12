Rocket League's Frosty Fest is coming next week

Nothing says “happy holidays” like playing soccer with rocket-powered cars. Rocket League’s holiday-themed event, Frosty Fest, will reach the servers between Dec. 16 and Jan. 6.

The event will follow Psyonix’s consolidated pattern for events. Players will earn snowflakes after each match and can use them to redeem items from a specific list of rewards. Every player who logs in during the period will receive the Xmas Lights trail as a present.

Rocket League on Twitter Tis the season for Frosty Fest! The coolest in-game event returns next week! Details: https://t.co/0ceRaCL3he https://t.co/1flUFU01tG

The rewards feature wheels, decals, titles, toppers, player banners, and avatar borders, all reflecting the holiday theme. Their costs range between 75 and 150 snowflakes.

Octane, Breakout, and Dominus are each getting a unique decal. Frosty Fest also has the Gift Storm universal decal, available for 120 snowflakes. Players can purchase mistletoe-wrapped wheels and a boost inspired by Christmas lights.

Like some of Rocket League’s past events, players can use snowflakes to buy “golden gifts.” They function similarly to crates in the old system. Gifts contain a special item pool filled with items from the Zephyr, Impact, and Overdrive series. Unlike crates, players can open them freely and can trade both the gifts themselves and their spoils to other players. It’s unlikely that the Blueprints Update will alter their functionality.

Based on past events, players are likely to receive an actual item rather than a blueprint. “Light up your holiday with Golden Gifts, which include items from Zephyr, Impact, and Overdrive Blueprint Series,” Psyonix’s official website reads.

In the old crates system, a golden gift bypassed the cost to get an item by allowing players to open a loot box without paying. The same rationale is likely to apply to blueprints, based on Psyonix’s wording. Players should get a lucky roll of the dice to obtain an item while negating its crafting cost.

This is the first event following the controversial Blueprints Update. Psyonix introduced blueprints on Dec. 4, but the high crafting costs drew the ire of the community. After vehement backlash, the company reduced blueprints’ crafting cost, but the change was still considered insufficient by parts of the community.