Rocket League World Championship 2022: Qualified teams, dates, and schedule

The Rocket League World Championship dates for 2022 here, and many teams are getting ready to face off.

When does the Rocket League World Championship take place?

As revealed on the Rocket League Esports blog, the championship is set to take place over two weeks and only gives competitors a couple of days in between each week to be prepared for the next week of competing. The dates given were Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 and then Aug. 9 to Aug. 14. This is less than a week away for fans to prepare for the beginning.

The throne awaits a champion 🏆



The Rocket League World Championship begins August 4th.



It's time to witness history. pic.twitter.com/x4s3o4oMPq — Rocket League Esports (@RLEsports) July 31, 2022

The main stream will be available on the Rocket League Twitch channel and the Rocket League Esports YouTube channel, and an alternate stream on the Rocket League Esports Twitch channel and Rocket League Esports YouTube channel.

Wildcard schedule

The Wildcard will be the Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, with 16 teams in Swiss System Format. All games are best of five, and the top eight teams will proceed to the group stage.

Aug. 4 — Round One

Main Stream:

Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT Match Three : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Match Five : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Match Seven: 2pm CT

Alternate Stream:

Match Two : 11am CT

: 11am CT Match Four : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Match Six : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Match Eight: 2pm CT

Aug. 5 — Round Two

Main Stream:

1-0 Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT 1-0 Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT 1-0 Match Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT 1-0 Match Four: 2pm CT

Alternate Stream:

0-1 Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT 0-1 Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT 0-1 Match Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT 0-1 Match Four: 2pm CT

Aug. 6 — Round Three

Main Stream:

2-0 Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT 2-0 Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT 0-2 Match One : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT 0-2 Match Two: 2pm CT

Alternate Stream:

1-1 Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT 1-1 Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT 1-1 Match Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT 1-1 Match Four: 2pm CT

Aug. 7 — Rounds Four and Five

Main Stream:

1-2 Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT 1-2 Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT 1-2 Match Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT 2-2 Match One : 2pm CT

: 2pm CT 2-2 Match Two : 3pm CT

: 3pm CT 2-2 Match Three: 4pm CT

Alternate Stream:

2-1 Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT 2-1 Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT 2-1 Match Three: 1pm CT

Main Event schedule

The main event takes place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 13 and consists of 16 teams (eight teams from the Wildcard) split into two groups of eight in a Double Elimination Bracket. All matches will be best of seven, and the top four teams in each bracket will advance to the playoffs.

Aug. 9 — Group A

Main Stream:

Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Match Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Match Four: 2pm CT

Aug. 10 — Group B

Main Stream:

Match One : 11am CT

: 11am CT Match Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Match Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Match Four: 2pm CT

Aug. 11 — Upper Semifinals

Main Stream:

Group A, Upper Semifinal One : 11am CT

: 11am CT Group A, Upper Semifinal Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Group B, Upper Semifinal One : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Group B, Upper Semifinal Two: 2pm CT

Aug. 12 — Lower Round One

Main Stream:

Group A, Lower Round One #1 : 11am CT

: 11am CT Group A, Lower Round One #2 : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Group B, Lower Round One #1 : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Group B, Lower Round One #2: 2pm CT

Aug. 13 — Last Chance

Main Stream:

Group A, Last Chance One : 11am CT

: 11am CT Group A, Last Chance Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Group B, Last Chance One : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Group B, Last Chance Two: 2pm CT

Playoffs schedule

The playoffs are on Aug. 14, 2022. All matches are best of seven, and it is a single elimination bracket. As long as a team makes the playoffs, they will win money.

Aug. 14 — Championship

Main Stream:

Quarterfinal One : 11am CT

: 11am CT Quarterfinal Two : 12pm CT

: 12pm CT Quarterfinal Three : 1pm CT

: 1pm CT Quarterfinal Four : 2pm CT

: 2pm CT Semifinal One : 3pm CT

: 3pm CT Semifinal Two : 4pm CT

: 4pm CT Grand Finals: 5pm CT

What is the prize pool for the Rocket League World Championship?

Teams will compete for $2,085,000 spread as follows:

First Place : $600,000

: $600,000 Second Place : $400,000

: $400,000 Third and Fourth Place : $200,000

: $200,000 Fifth through eighth place : $100,000

: $100,000 ninth through 12th place : $30,000

: $30,000 13th through 16th place : $20,000

: $20,000 17th through 19th place : $13,600

: $13,600 20th through 22nd place : $10,2000

: $10,2000 23rd and 24th place: $6,800

Who is in the Rocket League World Championship?

Image via Rocket League Esports

The main teams in the Rocket League World Championship Are:

G2 Esports

FaZe Clan

NRG

Moist Esports

Team BDS

Endpoint

Furia

Team Falcons

The Wildcard is a chance for any team to make it to the main event. The teams who made it to the Wildcard are: