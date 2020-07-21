Rocket League will become free to play this summer

Rocket League fans are going to see a lot of new players soon. Rocket League is set to become free to play later this summer, Psyonix announced today.

The Psyonix team explained in a blog post that it’s excited to increase the size of the Rocket League community by switching to a free-to-play model. It also ensured fans that the core gameplay they’ve grown to love won’t change and their existing inventory won’t disappear.

📣📣📣 Announcement time: Rocket League is going free to play later this summer. Check out the details in our latest blog, and get ready for lots of news throughout the next few weeks!https://t.co/h1hqtWY9kp pic.twitter.com/HQsc7f7kVL — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) July 21, 2020

Fans who have played Rocket League online before the launch of free to play will be rewarded with “Legacy status” and a few exclusive items. These items include:

All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play

“Est. 20XX” title that displays the first year you played Rocket League

200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality

Golden Cosmos Boost

Dieci-Oro Wheels

Huntress Player Banner

Players who played before the official free-to-play announcement will also receive the Faded Cosmos Boost. Players can expect all rewards in-game once the free-to-play version is launched.

Psyonix also announced that the main menus will be adjusted for more straightforward navigation. Significant features, such as Tournaments and Challenges, will be revamped too. Cross-platform progression is also coming to Rocket League, which will allow players to bring their items, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank to any platform where they play Rocket League.

In addition, Rocket League is coming to the Epic Games Store, which is identical to other versions on other platforms. Players who own Rocket League on Steam will still be able to enjoy the game going forward, though. This version will receive full support and updates in the future. The Steam version won’t be available for download for new players once free to play goes live, however.

Rocket League features unique gameplay that’s fun for the whole family. And soon, everyone will be able to enjoy the game for free.