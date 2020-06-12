Psyonix reveals restructured Rocket League esports model

A little less than a month after 13 professional Rocket League teams sent an email listing a number of grievances about the Rocket League competitive scene, Psyonix has responded, but not in the way many expected.

Instead of addressing monetization, communication, and support, Psyonix instead sent out an email with details about completely restructuring the game’s esports scene.

This new circuit format is being referred to as an “open circuit” and is going to focus on three splits per season and three regional events per each split. All three splits will lead into one International Major along with a separate World Championship, all within a single calendar year.

Each event leading into the International Majors will be used to earn points, with the teams with the most points qualifying for the bigger events. The baseline of the restructure looks like it takes some inspiration from the Dota 2 Pro Circuit, with more events added in per split.

Rocket League Championship Series teams that qualified for what would have been the 10th season of the league will have spots reserved in the first six regional tournaments as long as they abide by roster restriction rules and don’t make too many changes. That breaks down into current RLCS teams getting into two full splits automatically.

Likewise, current RLCS and Rival Series teams will get automatic qualification to the first split of a new weekly league that will run throughout each split. More information on that will be released in the future.

The new email failed to address the grievances submitted by teams and the RLCS, even with some promising aspects shining through in the restructure. In a statement to Esports Observer, Psyonix made it clear that communication was a top priority moving forward.

“We have been communicating actively with RLCS organizations and prominent Rocket League Esports community members to gather their feedback, address concerns, and share information with them as soon as possible,” Psyonix said. “We have no details to share about the next season of the RLCS yet, but these discussions have been extremely productive and we’re looking forward to revealing more about the future of Rocket League Esports in the coming weeks.”

Hopefully, the teams do get more information soon and both sides can work to improve one of the biggest esport scenes that has hit some rough patches over the last year.