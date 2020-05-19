Last Rocket League limited-time mode of May starts in 2 days with double XP

Rocket League’s Modes of May ends this weekend with the limited-time Heatseeker mode. It was launched for online matches on April 19 and now the popular mode returns.

Players can get double the amount of base experience in this mode, along with all other online ones, from May 21 to 26. It’ll last an extra day, through Memorial Day.

We're closing out the #ModesofMay with a 2XP Weekend! It all starts Thursday! Details: https://t.co/qMz81ZXSSW pic.twitter.com/XEyNma8XKe — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 19, 2020

In the Heatseeker mode, the ball will automatically seek the opposing net once it’s hit. But if the ball hits the backboard, it’ll fire back toward your goal. Players need to think fast in this mode because every time the ball is touched by a player or a backboard, it gains speed.

The XP boost is included in all Casual, Competitive, and Extra Mode Playlists. Modes of May started on the first day of the month, giving limited-time modes for players to enjoy over the weekend. There were three different modes before Heatseeker.

Dropshot Rumble combined the action of Dropshot enhanced by the zany power-ups from Rumble. Beach Ball, first launched in Radical Summer last year, featured two-vs-two fun in the sun where the ball floats and curves just like a beach ball. Lastly, in Boomer Ball, the ball speed is set to super fast, bounciness is greatly increased, and ball physics are super light.