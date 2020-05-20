Dignitas parts ways with Rocket League player AztraL, brings in Joreuz for Fusion

Dignitas is making a change to its Rocket League roster despite being one of the top teams in the world. The organization released Maello “AztraL” Ernst today.

AztraL was a part of Dignitas for about 10 months. In that time, the team claimed the Rocket League Championship Series Season Nine – Europe title, taking down perennial powerhouse Renault Vitality in the grand finals.

We have decided to part ways with @AztraL. Wishing him the best of luck in his career.



Incoming player news soon 💪 pic.twitter.com/bwmSHLovlm — DIG (@dignitas) May 20, 2020

Dignitas as an organization has been one of the most consistent RL competitors since joining the scene in 2018. As a whole, the team has won two RLCS Europe titles and one RLCS Championship, all with veteran Jos “ViolentPanda” van Meurs leading the team.

There was no reason given for the sudden shift in roster structure, but Panda has already confirmed that the team has found a replacement to stand-in while the team competes at Rocket League Fusion. Joris “Joreuz” Robben, who last played for The Clappers, will fill in. But it’s unlikely that he’ll remain with the team beyond the event.

Dignitas’ lineup will now feature captain ViolentPanda, Maurice “Yukeo” Weihs, Joreuz, and coach John “Virge” Willis. This new Dignitas roster will be competing in the Fusion – Europe closed qualifier starting on May 21, where they’re the top seed in the second bracket. The top eight teams will be invited to the Fusion main event, where they’ll be playing for a split of $50,000 across the different regions.

After Fusion, Dignitas will have plenty of time to try out or research long-term replacement players. But the team might decide to keep using stand-in players instead due to the current online competitive focus.